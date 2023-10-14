https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/russia-downs-31-ukrainian-drones-over-past-day---mod-1114198131.html

Russia Downs 31 Ukrainian Drones Over Past Day - MoD

Russian air defense systems shot down 31 Ukrainian drones in the Lugansk People's Republic, and the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, air defense systems destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Nyrkovo in the Lugansk People's Republic, Berestovoe in the Kharkov region, Verbovoe and Romanovskoe in the Zaporozhye region and Peshchanovka in the Kherson region," the ministry said. In the Donetsk direction Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 185 servicepeople, three armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a D-20 howitzer, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launchers, and a Bukovel anti-drone electronic warfare system, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction Kiev lost to up to 170 fighters, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions Ukrainian forces lost about 240 servicepeople, the ministry said. Russian units also destroyed more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson direction and over 35 in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said.

