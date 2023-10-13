https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/ukrainian-military-casualties-reach-nearly-1600-in-donetsk-in-past-week-1114170593.html

Ukrainian Military Casualties Reach Nearly 1,600 in Donetsk in Past Week

The Russian forces repelled 17 attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past week, where the Ukrainian troops lost nearly 1,600 soldiers as killed and injured, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.

“Over the past week, in this direction, the enemy lost more than 1,580 military personnel as killed and wounded, four tanks, 30 armored combat vehicles, 22 cars, 14 field artillery guns, as well as a Grad MLRS combat vehicle,” the ministry reported. The Russian forces also repelled eight attacks in the South Donetsk direction in the past seven days, where Kiev lost over 1,285 soldiers as killed in injured. In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian troops repelled four attacks, in which Ukraine lost over 385 soldiers. In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian forces repelled 46 Ukrainian attacks in the past week, and Kiev lost over 830 soldiers as killed or injured. Moreover, 22 attacks have been repelled in the Krasny Liman direction, where Ukraine’s military casualties reached over 895.

