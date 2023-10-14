https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-may-contact-hamas-on-hostages-during-visit-to-qatar-1114190345.html

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says May Contact Hamas on Hostages During Visit to Qatar

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik he might have contacts with Hamas representatives, including on the issue of the release of hostages, during his next week's visit to Qatar.

"I don't rule it [meeting Hamas representatives] out. We usually met with the Hamas leadership there every time I was there. If they have the will, we always maintain contacts. Especially in this situation it [the meeting] is useful for solving practical issues, including the release of hostages," he said.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Palestinian movement Hamas is holding captive more than 120 civilians in the Gaza Strip.On October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On October 9, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported more than 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.

russian deputy foreign minister mikhail bogdanov, hamas representatives, contact hamas on hostages