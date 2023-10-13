https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/putin-on-israel-palestine-conflict-we-need-to-think-about-civilian-population-1114175009.html

Putin on Israel-Palestine Conflict: We Need to Think About Civilian Population

Putin on Israel-Palestine Conflict: We Need to Think About Civilian Population

The participants of the Israel-Palestine conflict need to think about the civilian population, despite the serious escalation of actions on both sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

2023-10-13T17:26+0000

2023-10-13T17:26+0000

2023-10-13T17:52+0000

vladimir putin

nikol pashinyan

ilham aliyev

russia

russian economy under sanctions

belt and road initiative

european union (eu)

nord stream

ukraine

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111916801_0:0:3059:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_eb79e75b78d5bdcf13838609c79b0e80.jpg

"Of course, we understand the logic of events, but despite all the escalation on both sides, I still think that, of course, we need to think about the civilian population," Putin told a press conference, following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.Israel faced an unprecedented attack that has never happened in its history, but the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are responding with quite brutal methods, the president noted.The Palestinian people have the right to expect the creation of an independent state, just as they were promised, the Russian president stressed.Evacuation of Russian Citizens From IsraelRussia is ready to evacuate citizens out of Israel at any time, as soon as there are the conditions for this are right, the president emphasized.Russia's Relations With GeorgiaRelations between Moscow and Tbilisi are "even," Georgia has a great interest in cooperation with its neighbors, the president stated.Moldova Receives Gas From RussiaMoldova still receives gas from Russia and pays the price that proposed by Kishinev, the president noted.The Russian president also said that Moldova currently pays for Russia gas despite issues in the past, as they cannot cope with Russian energy yet.Armenia Stays in CISThe Russian president said that he had held a phone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, adding that Armenia was not leaving the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).Putin Calls Creation of Joint CIS Air Defense ImportantThe creation of a joint air defense system of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is very important, with all countries agreeing with it and expressing willingness to develop it, the president stated.Russian Peacekeepers in KarabakhThe mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh officially expires in November 2025, so this issue will have to be resolved in the near future, the president stated.Russia is ready to facilitate resumption of talks between Baku and Yerevan, Putin added. The Russian president mentioned that both, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, are aware of this.EU's Proposals to Kiev to Destroy Ukrainian IndustryProposals made by the European Union for Ukraine were equivalent to the destruction of the country's all key industries, and this process is seen now, the president emphasized.Corruption in Ukraine: How Arms Went From Kiev to HamasThe president doubts that there were arms supplies to Hamas from Ukraine, but there certainly was a leak of weapons from Ukraine.Russia has information on arms sales by Ukraine, including to the Middle East, but it is unlikely that this is done at the leadership level in Kiev, Putin added.China's Belt And Road InitiativeThe Russian president stated that the main topic of his upcoming vsit to China is the cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.The Russian president also said that he plans to discuss new routes in the energy sector and stimulating payments in national currencies during his trip to China.Putin also did not rule out visiting other countries after China, but mentioning that nothing of that sort is planned yet.Russian Military Base in KyrgyzstanRussia's military base Kant in Kyrgyzstan is a deterrent for various extremists in the region, the president stated.Reselience of Russian EconomyRussia's macroeconomic indicators are good, the economy is stable, but the currency regulation will have to be revised, the president stressed.Moscow had previously completely abandoned currency regulation, but in modern conditions "our economic operators prefer to leave a significant part of foreign exchange earnings abroad," the president explained.Blast at Balticconnector Gas PipelineThe president denied Russia's involvement in the blast at the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia, saying that he did not even know about the existence of this route.Various accusations against Russia, including its alleged involvement in attacks against foreign pipelines, are aimed at covering the terrorist attack committed by the West against the Nord Stream pipelines, among other things, the president added.Dollar Exchange RateThe decree on the sale of foreign exchange earnings was signed because the dollar exchange rate needs to be "slightly lower" for the budget, the president stated.On Wednesday, Putin signed a law on the mandatory sale of foreign currency revenue received by some Russian exporters under foreign trade contracts. Individual companies will be required to submit to the Central Bank and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service Rosfinmonitoring plans-schedules for buying and selling foreign currency on the domestic market.The dollar exchange rate against the ruble is not related to any problems in the country's economy, the president said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/palestinian-journalist-we-feel-as-if-we-are-already-dead-here-in-gaza-1114166805.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/georgia-awaits-usaids-explanations-on-funds-for-training-in-organizing-unrest-1113854648.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-foreign-ministry-warns-moldova-against-carrying-ukraine-support-too-far-1112895941.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/putin-holds-press-conference-on-results-of-cis-summit-1114171010.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/cis-summit-kicks-off-in-bishkek-kyrgyzstan-1114162655.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/russia-to-discuss-extension-of-karabakh-peacekeeping-mission-with-baku---kremlin-1113792540.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230928/west-pays-for-70-of-zelensky-govts-expenses-as-ukraines-debt-hits-new-high-1113767741.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231009/russia-warned-about-us-weapons-for-ukraine-ending-on-black-market-months-before-bloodbath-in-israel-1114040821.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/beijing-to-host-third-belt-and-road-forum-from-october-17-18---chinas-foreign-ministry-1114082464.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/putin-russia-to-continue-delivering-modern-weapons-to-its-military-base-in-kyrgyzstan-1114140604.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/putin-calls-good-result-russian-gdp-growth-of-3-expected-at-end-of-year-1114167179.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/terrorist-attack-on-nord-stream-de-facto-organized-by-us-uk---kremlin-1113731507.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/connecting-russias-digital-ruble-to-others-will-create-swift-dollar-alternatives-1112325885.html

russia

ukraine

moldova

finland

estonia

kyrgyzstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

commonwealth of independent states, russia-china cooperation, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, russian-chinese ties, russia-china ties, russia china ties, russian-chinese cooperation, russia-china cooperation, russia china cooperation, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, anti-terrorist activities, nagorno-karabakh, russia, peskov, karabakh, baku and yerevan, baku-yerevan, azerbaijan, armenia, azerbaijan-armenia, azerbaijan-armenia war, azerbaijan-armenia conflict, nagorno-karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh war, nagorno-karabakh crisis, russian peacekeepers, peacekeepers die, russian military personnel, aliyev-putin, putin-aliyev, aliyev-putin meeting, putin-aliyev meeting, finland, estonia, balticconnector, gas pipeline, energy crisis, energy shortage, gulf of finland, gasgrid finland, norsar, gas pipeline, gas leak, pipeline explosion, natural gas, natural gas pipeline, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, russian gdp, russian economy growing, gdp of russia, russia's economy, russian economy, russia's gdp, russian economy growing, economic growth, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis