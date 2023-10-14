https://sputnikglobe.com/20231014/unicef-believes-displacement-in-gaza-to-provoke-humanitarian-crisis-1114192429.html

UNICEF Believes Displacement in Gaza to Provoke Humanitarian Crisis

UNICEF Believes Displacement in Gaza to Provoke Humanitarian Crisis

It is impossible to implement Israel's call on the people of the Gaza Strip to move from one part of the enclave to another without provoking a humanitarian crisis, as at least 1 million people would have to be moved, UNICEF Communication Officer Salim Oweis told RIA Novosti on Saturday.

"If implemented, such appeals would cause an extreme complication of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, as there are approximately 1 million people in northern Gaza with nowhere to go and no safe places for them. The UN in all its branches has called for this decision to be abandoned and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip for distribution to children, families, civilians," Oweis said. All parties to the conflict under international law bear responsibility for the protection of civilians and are obliged to protect the lives and safety of children wherever they are, Oweis said. UNICEF representatives continue to maintain presence in the Gaza Strip, but it has become increasingly difficult due to the destruction of infrastructure, he said. On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces urged civilians in Gaza City to evacuate southward, warning coming attacks. Hamas called on Gaza residents to ignore Israel's evacuation warnings. The UN urged Israel to rescind the order, saying a displacement of that scale would be impossible without a significant humanitarian impact. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. On October 9, Israel ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injured as a result of the escalation.

