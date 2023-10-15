https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/putin-praises-xi-jinpings-russia-visits-for-friendly-atmosphere-1114213957.html
Putin Praises Xi Jinping's Russia Visits for 'Friendly Atmosphere'
During talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow in March, the two focused on discussing bilateral strategic partnership.
Putin Praises Xi Jinping's Russia Visits for 'Friendly Atmosphere'
The leaders of Russia and China met in Moscow in March to discuss their bilateral strategic partnership in the economic, foreign, technological and social spheres.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visits to Russia have always taken place in a business-encouraging and friendly atmosphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, commenting on the developing cooperation between the two nations.
During an interview with Chinese television, he voiced his optimism about upholding this tradition as he prepares for his upcoming visit to China.
Putin recalled that on Xi's previous trip to Russia, they went to St. Petersburg, where they visited the Aurora Cruiser Museum and took a boat ride on the Neva River.
The Russian president said that at the time, they had a long discussion on bilateral relations and the international situation “in an absolutely neutral and friendly atmosphere.”
He also said that Xi Jinping's last visit to Russia in March was ''a very good business visit, which was of very serious importance to the development of our relations in the future.”
“Therefore, I hope now that [our] meeting is planned in China, this tradition will further deepen,” the Russian head of state emphasized, in an apparent reference to the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which is due in the PRC on October 17-18.
Separately, Putin underlined that “Beijing does not impose its will on anyone, which is a distinctive feature of the PRC under the leadership of Xi Jinping in building relations with other countries, distinguishing China from a number of states with a heavy colonial legacy.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has meanwhile told reporters that Putin and Xi will find time for a trusting private conversation
despite the arrival of many high-profile guests at the forum.
Asked how much attention will be paid to the world situation during the upcoming talks, Peskov said, "A lot, because both Russia and China play a very important role in international affairs, and this role is growing".
"We are united by many integration processes, many associations, which are becoming increasingly attractive to the world community. These associations include countries that already represent the majority of the world's GDP and the majority of the world's population," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.
During his visit to Russia in March, President Xi extended an invitation to President Putin to visit the People's Republic of China in October. Last month, Putin said that he “gladly” accepted Xi’s invitation
and will visit the Third Belt and the Road Forum. Moreover, the Chinese leader called Moscow and Beijing the largest powers and formidable strategic partners.