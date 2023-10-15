https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/putin-praises-xi-jinpings-russia-visits-for-friendly-atmosphere-1114213957.html

Putin Praises Xi Jinping's Russia Visits for 'Friendly Atmosphere'

Putin Praises Xi Jinping's Russia Visits for 'Friendly Atmosphere'

During talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow in March, the two focused on discussing bilateral strategic partnership.

2023-10-15T14:02+0000

2023-10-15T14:02+0000

2023-10-15T14:02+0000

world

russia

china

vladimir putin

xi jinping

visit

relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0f/1114214778_0:0:2824:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_5bbec14182a73703c816daee782e744b.jpg

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visits to Russia have always taken place in a business-encouraging and friendly atmosphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, commenting on the developing cooperation between the two nations.During an interview with Chinese television, he voiced his optimism about upholding this tradition as he prepares for his upcoming visit to China.Putin recalled that on Xi's previous trip to Russia, they went to St. Petersburg, where they visited the Aurora Cruiser Museum and took a boat ride on the Neva River.He also said that Xi Jinping's last visit to Russia in March was ''a very good business visit, which was of very serious importance to the development of our relations in the future.”“Therefore, I hope now that [our] meeting is planned in China, this tradition will further deepen,” the Russian head of state emphasized, in an apparent reference to the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which is due in the PRC on October 17-18.Separately, Putin underlined that “Beijing does not impose its will on anyone, which is a distinctive feature of the PRC under the leadership of Xi Jinping in building relations with other countries, distinguishing China from a number of states with a heavy colonial legacy.”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has meanwhile told reporters that Putin and Xi will find time for a trusting private conversation despite the arrival of many high-profile guests at the forum."We are united by many integration processes, many associations, which are becoming increasingly attractive to the world community. These associations include countries that already represent the majority of the world's GDP and the majority of the world's population," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.During his visit to Russia in March, President Xi extended an invitation to President Putin to visit the People's Republic of China in October. Last month, Putin said that he “gladly” accepted Xi’s invitation and will visit the Third Belt and the Road Forum. Moreover, the Chinese leader called Moscow and Beijing the largest powers and formidable strategic partners.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

talks between russian president vladimir putin and chinese counterpart xi jinping in moscow in march, third belt and road forum for international cooperation in china