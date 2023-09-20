https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/putin-accepted-invitation-of-chinese-president-to-visit-asian-coutnry-in-october-1113520476.html

Putin Accepts Xi's Invitation to Visit China in October

Putin Accepts Xi's Invitation to Visit China in October

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the Asian country in October as part of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

2023-09-20T11:10+0000

2023-09-20T11:10+0000

2023-09-20T12:01+0000

russia

wang yi

vladimir putin

russia

china

xi jinping

putin-xi moscow summit

sergey lavrov

russian foreign ministry

chinese foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/14/1113519793_0:0:2907:1635_1920x0_80_0_0_78262ef16b04119f955431d43b774fb7.jpg

"Of course, I gladly accepted the Chinese president's invitation to visit China in October this year as part of an event to promote the idea of President Xi Jinping, which already has its international brand as the 'Belt and Road,'" Putin stated at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Moreover, the Russian president stated that Russia and China share the position on the creation of a multipolar world, this was confirmed by the last visit of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Russia.At the same time, China is ready to continue to strengthen business cooperation with Russia, coordination in the world, and protect common interests, Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized.The modern world is experiencing tectonic shifts, and in the face of a changing, turbulent international situation, the process of multipolarity of the world is unfolding at an accelerated pace, and there is a tendency towards anti-globalization, the minister said.Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, strive for peace, development and bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability in the world, the minister added.Furthermore, Wang informed Putin on his talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.On September 18-21, Russia hosts the 18th round of Russia-China strategic security consultations featuring Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who arrived for the occasion.Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had the 40th meeting during the Chairman’s visit to Russia on March 20-22.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/foolish-western-regime-change-policy-only-driving-russia-china-closer-together-1111510890.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/russia-china-trade-expanding-despite-attempts-by-other-countries-to-interfere---lavrov-1111487003.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian-chinese relations, russia-china relations, russia china relations, bilateral cooperation, are china and russia allies, putin-xi meeting, putin-xi negotiations, xi-putin meeting, xi-putin negotiations, multilateral world order, multilateral world, polycentric world order, polycentric world, no to us hegemony, russia-china alliance, china-russia alliance, putin-xi friendship, xi-putin friendship