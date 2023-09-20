International
Putin Accepts Xi's Invitation to Visit China in October
Putin Accepts Xi's Invitation to Visit China in October
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the Asian country in October as part of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
"Of course, I gladly accepted the Chinese president's invitation to visit China in October this year as part of an event to promote the idea of President Xi Jinping, which already has its international brand as the 'Belt and Road,'" Putin stated at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Moreover, the Russian president stated that Russia and China share the position on the creation of a multipolar world, this was confirmed by the last visit of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Russia.At the same time, China is ready to continue to strengthen business cooperation with Russia, coordination in the world, and protect common interests, Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized.The modern world is experiencing tectonic shifts, and in the face of a changing, turbulent international situation, the process of multipolarity of the world is unfolding at an accelerated pace, and there is a tendency towards anti-globalization, the minister said.Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, strive for peace, development and bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability in the world, the minister added.Furthermore, Wang informed Putin on his talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.On September 18-21, Russia hosts the 18th round of Russia-China strategic security consultations featuring Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who arrived for the occasion.Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had the 40th meeting during the Chairman’s visit to Russia on March 20-22.
Putin Accepts Xi's Invitation to Visit China in October

11:10 GMT 20.09.2023
STRELNA, Russia (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he had accepted the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to visit the Asian country in October as part of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.
"Of course, I gladly accepted the Chinese president's invitation to visit China in October this year as part of an event to promote the idea of President Xi Jinping, which already has its international brand as the 'Belt and Road,'" Putin stated at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Moreover, the Russian president stated that Russia and China share the position on the creation of a multipolar world, this was confirmed by the last visit of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Russia.

"It [the visit] gave a good impetus to the development of bilateral ties. This concerns international affairs. We are speaking here from a unified position of forming a multipolar world, and not a world based on some rules that no one has seen, which change every day in accordance with the external factors for the benefit of those who came up with this ridiculous formula," Putin stressed.

At the same time, China is ready to continue to strengthen business cooperation with Russia, coordination in the world, and protect common interests, Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized.
The modern world is experiencing tectonic shifts, and in the face of a changing, turbulent international situation, the process of multipolarity of the world is unfolding at an accelerated pace, and there is a tendency towards anti-globalization, the minister said.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China is ready ... to continue to strengthen mutual trust and business cooperation with Russia, strengthen coordination in the international arena, jointly protect our common interests, and promote international justice," Wang stated.

Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, strive for peace, development and bear special responsibility for maintaining strategic stability in the world, the minister added.
Furthermore, Wang informed Putin on his talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have reached a number of important agreements," the minister said.

On September 18-21, Russia hosts the 18th round of Russia-China strategic security consultations featuring Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who arrived for the occasion.
Earlier this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had the 40th meeting during the Chairman’s visit to Russia on March 20-22.
