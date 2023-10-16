https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/biden-speaks-on-hamas-israel-iran-aid-and-ukraine-1114219238.html

Biden Speaks On Hamas, Israel, Iran, Corridors and Ukraine

Biden Speaks On Hamas, Israel, Iran, Corridors and Ukraine

US PResident Joe Biden sat down with US media to discuss the conflict in Gaza and ancillary issues.

2023-10-16T00:37+0000

2023-10-16T00:37+0000

2023-10-16T00:39+0000

americas

joe biden

middle east

americans

gaza

israel

ukraine

hamas

white house

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/01/1113845468_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_41d4acb96a8acf52b3c4cf9f57f4396c.jpg

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 1,000 Israelis and capturing at least 150 hostages, including some Americans. Israel has since declared a state of war and has been heavily bombing Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinian civilians.HamasAsked whether there should be a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden said in an interview for CBS that Israel has to go after Hamas and called them a "bunch of cowards." Gaza is a small, densely populated 140.9 square meter area with over 2 million people. Travel in and out of Gaza is heavily controlled by Israeli forces.Biden emphasized that Hamas needs to be "eliminated entirely."Egypt, a Humanitarian Corridor and Stranded AmericansBiden also said that he is in talks with Egypt and Israel about the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in the area."We're also talking to Egyptians whether there is an outlet to get these children and women out of that area at this moment. But it's hard," Biden said in the interview. The US President also responded "yes" when asked if he supported humanitarian aid being sent to Gaza, something Israel has been blocking, including food, water and electricity, though Israel announced on Sunday that some water services had been turned back on.At least 13 Americans have been missing since Hamas' attack, and 30 Americans have been confirmed dead. Biden said that the US is trying every avenue they have to see its remaining citizens returned safely but would not provide details. The interviewer noted that Biden had called the missing Americans' families and spoke to them on Zoom.IsraelWhile Biden consistently stressed throughout the interview that the United States supports Israel in their fight against Hamas, he suggested that they do not attempt to occupy Gaza.Biden added that he does not think committing American troops will be necessary in the conflict.The President stressed that he still supports a two-state solution in the area, which has long been the official US policy, but said that right now is not the time to press for it. He also said that the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not dead because of the conflict."The Saudis, and the Emiratis, and other Arab nations understand that their security and stability is enhanced if there's normalization of relations with Israel," Biden said. "It's just going to take time to get done."UkraineBiden also addressed the conflict in Ukraine, saying that the United States can handle both it and Israel at the same time.The United States has provided at least $111 billion to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation. Earlier this month, an additional $24 billion in aid was blocked by a group of House Republicans. That debate resulted in the ousting of House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Congress is now frozen until a new speaker is elected. The White House has continued to ask Congress for aid for both Ukraine and Israel.When asked if the situation in Congress threatens world security, Biden responded "yes," putting the blame on "MAGA Republicans."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/live-updates-red-cross-negotiating-with-israel-hamas-to-deliver-medicine-to-hostages-1114206311.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/israel-may-be-poised-to-normalize-relations-with-saudi-arabia-1113612231.html

americas

gaza

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

israeli-palestinian conflict, joe biden 60 minutes interview, biden on israel, will biden save the hostages, americans in gaza, iran and gaza, hamas funding, how does israel affect ukraine