International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231015/live-updates-red-cross-negotiating-with-israel-hamas-to-deliver-medicine-to-hostages-1114206311.html
LIVE UPDATES: Red Cross Negotiating With Israel, Hamas to Deliver Medicine to Hostages
LIVE UPDATES: Red Cross Negotiating With Israel, Hamas to Deliver Medicine to Hostages
On October 7 Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel, firing a barrage of missiles and catching its army off guard. As a result, many civilians and military personnel were killed or taken hostage. Israeli government declared a state of war and launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
2023-10-15T05:21+0000
2023-10-15T05:21+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
gaza strip
middle east
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
russia
world health organization (who)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114029477_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5b4c2d1287c83de316972a7b43bb29a.jpg
israel
gaza strip
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114029477_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_441b4dafcbe5e866078f68b4d8ac1358.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, jdam, middle east crisis
palestine-israel conflict, gaza strip crisis, jdam, middle east crisis
Shelling of Gaza Strip - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Red Cross Negotiating With Israel, Hamas to Deliver Medicine to Hostages

05:21 GMT 15.10.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
On October 7, the Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel, firing a barrage of missiles and catching the army off guard. As a result, many civilians and military personnel were killed or taken hostage. The Israeli government declared a state of war and launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government announced a complete water, electricity and food blockade of the Gaza Strip - a move that was sharply criticized by other Middle Eastern nations and international organizations, including the WHO, which stressed that the blockade of the Gaza Strip increases the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks.
Iranian officials have recently warned that a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Gaza would lead to an escalation of the conflict. In response, the United States vowed to deploy a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region.
President Vladimir Putin has called on the conflicting parties to prioritize diplomacy over military actions in order to effectively resolve the ongoing conflict and restore the negotiating process. Furthermore, Moscow has developed a draft resolution concerning a cease-fire and has formally requested the UN Security Council to conduct a vote on this matter, scheduled for Monday.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:23 GMT 15.10.2023
Red Cross Negotiating With Israel, Hamas to Deliver Medicine to Hostages
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is negotiating with the Israeli government and Palestinian Hamas movement to deliver medical supplies to hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the regional broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing an ICRC spokesperson.
On Saturday, the Israeli newspaper reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces that the number of hostages held in the Gaza Strip reached 126.
05:21 GMT 15.10.2023
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2023
World
Iranian Foreign Minister Meets With Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Qatar
05:14 GMT
05:21 GMT 15.10.2023
Death Toll Among Israeli Soldiers Reaches 279
The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has reached 279, Israeli media reported on Saturday, citing the Israeli Defense Forces.
The number of people taken hostage and held in the Gaza Strip has reached 126, the newspaper added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала