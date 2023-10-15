LIVE UPDATES: Red Cross Negotiating With Israel, Hamas to Deliver Medicine to Hostages
On October 7 Palestinian militant organization Hamas launched a surprise attack in Israel, firing a barrage of missiles and catching its army off guard. As a result, many civilians and military personnel were killed or taken hostage. Israeli government declared a state of war and launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government announced a complete water, electricity and food blockade of the Gaza Strip - a move that was sharply criticized by other Middle Eastern nations and international organizations, including the WHO, which stressed that the blockade of the Gaza Strip increases the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks.
Iranian officials have recently warned that a large-scale Israeli ground operation in Gaza would lead to an escalation of the conflict. In response, the United States vowed to deploy a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region.
President Vladimir Putin has called on the conflicting parties to prioritize diplomacy over military actions in order to effectively resolve the ongoing conflict and restore the negotiating process. Furthermore, Moscow has developed a draft resolution concerning a cease-fire and has formally requested the UN Security Council to conduct a vote on this matter, scheduled for Monday.
05:23 GMT 15.10.2023
Red Cross Negotiating With Israel, Hamas to Deliver Medicine to Hostages
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is negotiating with the Israeli government and Palestinian Hamas movement to deliver medical supplies to hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the regional broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing an ICRC spokesperson.
On Saturday, the Israeli newspaper reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces that the number of hostages held in the Gaza Strip reached 126.