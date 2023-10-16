International
Hakeem Jeffries: 'Informal' Talks on Bipartisan Solution to Fill House Speakership Ongoing
Hakeem Jeffries: 'Informal' Talks on Bipartisan Solution to Fill House Speakership Ongoing
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced that informal discussions are underway to find a bipartisan solution to the current vacuum in the House Speakership.
In a recent interview Hakeem Jeffries disclosed that efforts to reach a bipartisan resolution regarding the vacant House Speakership are in progress. The leadership void in the House of Representatives has persisted for nearly two weeks, following the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the Speakership. Jeffries expressed his readiness to formalize these discussions once Congress reconvenes in Washington.When questioned about the delay in formal negotiations, Jeffries placed the onus on his House Republican counterparts. He stated that both publicly and privately, the Democratic side has expressed their willingness to form a bipartisan governing coalition.The House GOP has been grappling with internal strife since the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. While Republicans have nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as their candidate, it remains uncertain whether he will garner sufficient support to secure the Speakership.Regarding the "demands" for altering House rules, Jeffries emphasized the importance of seeking common ground. He stressed the necessity of implementing rules that ensure bills with substantial backing from both Democrats and Republicans are given the opportunity for a vote. The objective is to prevent extremists from dictating the legislative agenda, which, according to Jeffries, has been facilitated by the current House rules.
Hakeem Jeffries: 'Informal' Talks on Bipartisan Solution to Fill House Speakership Ongoing

03:44 GMT 16.10.2023
Egor Shapovalov
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) announced on Sunday that informal discussions are underway to find a bipartisan solution to the current vacuum in the House Speakership, which has persisted for almost two weeks.
In a recent interview Hakeem Jeffries disclosed that efforts to reach a bipartisan resolution regarding the vacant House Speakership are in progress. The leadership void in the House of Representatives has persisted for nearly two weeks, following the ousting of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the Speakership. Jeffries expressed his readiness to formalize these discussions once Congress reconvenes in Washington.

"My Republican colleagues have a simple choice. They can either double or triple down on the chaos, dysfunction and extremism. Or, let’s have a real conversation about changing the rules of the House so it can work in the best interests of the American people," Jeffries added.

When questioned about the delay in formal negotiations, Jeffries placed the onus on his House Republican counterparts. He stated that both publicly and privately, the Democratic side has expressed their willingness to form a bipartisan governing coalition.
The House GOP has been grappling with internal strife since the removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. While Republicans have nominated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as their candidate, it remains uncertain whether he will garner sufficient support to secure the Speakership.
Regarding the "demands" for altering House rules, Jeffries emphasized the importance of seeking common ground. He stressed the necessity of implementing rules that ensure bills with substantial backing from both Democrats and Republicans are given the opportunity for a vote. The objective is to prevent extremists from dictating the legislative agenda, which, according to Jeffries, has been facilitated by the current House rules.
