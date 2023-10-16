https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/moscow-ready-for-mirror-measures-if-us-deploys-arms-banned-under-inf-in-europe-1114224689.html

Moscow Ready for Mirror Measures If US Deploys Arms Banned Under INF in Europe

Russia is ready to take mirror measures if the United States deploys weapons banned under the terms of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in Europe, Vladimir Ermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, said in an interview.

Ermakov heads the Russian delegation to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, which deals with disarmament issues."The bottom line is that Russia’s unilateral moratorium on the deployment of ground-based INF missiles is directly linked to US actions in this area. The unequivocal formulations about the inevitability of our mirror countermeasures, used by the Russian leadership when declaring the mentioned moratorium, leave no room for other interpretations," Ermakov said.Russia believes that the United States is not abandoning the idea of conducting a full-fledged nuclear test as part of the modernization of its nuclear arsenal, Vladimir Ermakov added. "Washington continues to maintain its Nevada [nuclear] test site on high alert. We believe that the Americans are not giving up the idea of conducting a full-fledged nuclear test as part of the modernization of their nuclear arsenal," Ermakov said.Without ratifying the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the US unceremoniously dictates to its full participants how this treaty should be implemented and also demands that other states create certain conditions for Washington’s possible full accession to the CTBT, the diplomat said, adding that this cannot continue indefinitely.On Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban TreatyRussia will continue to fulfill its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in the event of the withdrawal of the treaty's ratification, Vladimir Ermakov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation and arms control department, said in an interview with Russian journalists."If the corresponding bill [on the ratification's withdrawal] is adopted, Russia remains a state that has signed the treaty, with all the ensuing rights and obligations. Our country will also continue to observe the moratorium on nuclear tests, introduced by a decree ... in 1992," Ermakov said.The withdrawal of ratification does not undermine Russia's constructive approach to the CTBT and does not mean that Moscow intends to resume nuclear tests, the diplomat said."Russia ratified the CTBT in 2000 and has since waited patiently for the United States to take a similar step. However, there are no prospects that Washington intends to do this," Ermakov said, adding that Russia does not take seriously explanations that the US has problems with ratification by its Congress.Commenting on the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus and a possible withdrawal of the CTBT ratification, the diplomat said that this rectifies the imbalance in the strategic sphere that was introduced by the US.

