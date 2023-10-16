https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/political-drama-jordan-inches-toward-house-speakership-with-vote-planned-for-tuesday-1114241622.html

Political Drama: Jordan Inches Toward House Speakership With Vote Planned for Tuesday

Political Drama: Jordan Inches Toward House Speakership With Vote Planned for Tuesday

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) is inching closer to securing the Speaker's gavel after gaining more support from holdout Republicans.

2023-10-16T23:29+0000

2023-10-16T23:29+0000

2023-10-16T23:26+0000

americas

steve scalise

ann wagner

republicans

democrats

us

jim jordan

austin scott

hakeem jeffries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105831703_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ccdc3eb54ea837f5b67ae05330f1d081.jpg

US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is closing in on securing the House speakership after shoring up support over the weekend, potentially setting up a political showdown for the chamber's leadership.Jordan emerged as the front-runner for the House speaker position after his main rival, US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), dropped out after winning an internal Republican vote but failing to secure enough support to win on the House floor.Subsequent Republican caucus votes pitted Jordan against US Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA), with Jordan winning by a larger margin than Scalise, but still short of the 217 votes needed to secure the vote in the House.As of Sunday night, 10 to 20 Republicans were planning to vote against Jordan, a number now down to seven, according to a House Republican who spoke to US media. The Republican added officials believe Jordan will secure the leadership position.Republicans plan to call for a vote on the speakership Tuesday.On Monday, some of Jordan’s most staunch opponents expressed support for the Ohio Republican. Rep. Mike Rodgers (R-AK), who said on Sunday that there was nothing Jordan could do to win his vote, said he supported him after “two cordial, thoughtful and productive” conversations that addressed his concerns.Reps. Ann Wagner (R-MO), Ken Calvert (R-CA) and Vern Buchanan (R-FL) also expressed support for Jordan on Monday after initially opposing him. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) told a constituent this weekend that he plans to “probably just vote for” Jordan.The coalescing behind Jordan follows reports and comments by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that informal conversations had begun between moderate Republicans and Democrats about selecting a bipartisan speaker. A recent poll showed that a large majority of Democrats and a significant minority of Republicans would support such a move.While no Republican representatives admitted that the development encouraged them to get behind Jordan, some expressed a desire to prevent Democrats from selecting a speaker.The last representative to vote for a member of the other party for speaker was Rep. Jim Traficant (D-OH) who voted for the Republican nominee in 2001. In response, Democrats stripped him of his committee assignments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/drama-in-us-house-rages-as-scalise-fails-to-secure-support-for-speakership-1114155824.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/hakeem-jeffries-informal-talks-on-bipartisan-solution-to-fill-house-speakership-ongoing-1114220369.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

house speaker vote, who will be the next house speaker, jim jordan as speaker, candidates for house speaker, will democrats get to pick the speaker