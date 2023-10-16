https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/putin-xi-to-discuss-bilateral-ties-in-full-during-talks-in-beijing-this-week---lavrov-1114222232.html

Putin, Xi to Discuss Bilateral Ties 'in Full' During Talks in Beijing This Week - Lavrov

Putin, Xi to Discuss Bilateral Ties 'in Full' During Talks in Beijing This Week - Lavrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will discuss bilateral ties in full at their talks in Beijing this week during the Third Belt and Road Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2023-10-16T06:05+0000

2023-10-16T06:05+0000

2023-10-16T06:06+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

china

xi jinping

belt and road initiative

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/09/1114033555_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_ade0f15f48647851e7dc9642ad8735fe.jpg

"We are very glad to be in Beijing again and to have the opportunity, on the eve of President Putin's arrival in China, to exchange views on bilateral affairs that are on the rise. First of all, I would like to mark once again the recent 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. These are certainly relations that are on the upswing and the presidents will discuss them in full when they meet tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.The Third Belt and Road Forum, which the Russian leader plans to visit, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18.According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin “will be the chief guest” of Chairman Xi and heads of states will find time “for a confidential, face to face discussion.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/putins-valdai-speech-multipolar-future-has-arrived-and-russia-is-here-to-stay-1113965925.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin,xi jinping, belt and road forum, russia, china