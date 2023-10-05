https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/putins-valdai-speech-multipolar-future-has-arrived-and-russia-is-here-to-stay-1113965925.html

Putin's Valdai Speech: Multipolar Future Has Arrived and Russia is Here to Stay

The multipolar world that Russian President Vladimir Putin has referred to over the past several years has finally taken shape, international observers told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech on October 5 at the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi emphasizing the tectonic and irreversible shifts taking place in the global order.Sixteen years ago, at the 2007 Munich Security Conference, Putin told Western leaders that the natural type of international system is multipolarity, clearly showing that Russia would oppose US unipolar dominance. The moment of truth has come, and US hegemony is fading in front of our eyes while a new multipolar world is emerging, per Professor Joe Siracusa, political scientist and dean of Global Futures, Curtin University.Putin Outlines Six Civilizational PrinciplesDuring his Valdai speech, Putin outlined six principles Russia wants to adhere to and offers other nations to join it.The second principle is the diversity of the world, which should not only be preserved, but should also be the foundation of universal development.The third principle, according to the Russian head of state, is maximum representativeness: "No one has the right or can rule the world for others or on behalf of others. The world of the future is a world of collective decisions," the president emphasized.Fourth is universal security and lasting peace that takes into account the interests of great states and small countries equally. To achieve this, it is important to free international relations from the bloc mentality and the dark legacy of the colonial era and Cold War, according to Putin.The fifth principle is justice for all: "The era of exploitation of anyone – I have already said this twice – is a thing of the past. Countries and peoples are clearly aware of their interests and capabilities and are ready to rely on themselves, and this multiplies their strength. Everyone must be provided with access to the benefits of modern development," Putin emphasized.The sixth principle is equality: no one should be forced to obey those who are richer or more powerful at the cost of their own development and national interests, according to the Russian president.World's Corrupt Elites & Special Interests to Blame for CrisisPutin does not blame the people of the West or their governments for the unfolding global crisis, but the corrupt elites, or particularly corrupt interests within these permanent elites, according to Siracusa.The arrogance of the Western elites reached its highest after the collapse of the USSR, according to the scholar. When the Russian Federation "was prepared to come to terms, to deal with the West, the West, particularly the United States, interpreted this as a weakness, not strength," and "started to dictate things," Siracusa pointed out.Thirty years ago, the US and its satellites embraced hegemony, no one was going to listen to Russia; however, attempts to establish a unipolar order were doomed to failure, since the world is too diverse, the Russian president stressed.Russia Open to Dialogue Having Strong Negotiating PositionDespite simmering tension, Moscow has left the door to dialogue open for the West, according to Siracusa: "I think he's made it very clear to the elites that they're going to have to change their view on Russia and even China, because the world they're looking for is one of, he said, cooperation. It's not a sustained conflict. He made very clear to the elites that they're going to have to reconsider and rethink their position and that Russia is prepared to sit down with them."Suracusa drew attention to the fact that the Russian president "made it very clear to the elites that Russia is not interested in territorial gain in Eastern and Central Europe."At the same time, "in a reassuring format that is open to dialogue despite the differences, Mr. Putin’s speech showed moderation matched with the determined willingness and capacity to defend the state interests," Raffone underscored.When it comes to Russia's nuclear capability, Putin did not demonstrate any intent "to deviate from the deterrence approach despite the US not legally abiding to the treaty," the strategic analyst remarked.Moscow feels quite confident on the global stage despite last year's gloomy prognoses in the Western mainstream press. Russia's economy is up and running, the nation's defense industry has expanded, and the goals of the special military operation will be accomplished, Putin stated in his speech.Russia Showed Alternative Ways for Global DevelopmentUnlike during the post-Cold War period, the world now has alternatives for development, according to Siracusa, outlining Russia's key role in creating these conditions."There are two models out there: the BRICS model, which is kind of one model of multipolarity, and the other one is the G7. That's the other model, dominating one," the political scientist noted.Per Siracusa, a brand new age for diplomacy has come and the Valdai conference made very clear that diplomacy is the major moderating influence. The political scientist believes that Vladimir Putin's Thursday speech was written in a very plane fashion and that its message is clear and simple: "If you want international cooperation and peace with Russia, you can have it. And if you don't, you're going to have a problem," the scholar said.Simultaneously, Putin demonstrated how following into the footsteps of a hegemon could end up for its allies, according to the analyst.

