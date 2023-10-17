Belgian Police Neutralize Person Probably Involved in Monday Attack in Brussels - Reports

International
Police in Belgium's Schaerbeek municipality have neutralized a person who may have been involved in the shooting attack in Brussels on October 16, a Belgian broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The person was injured in the chest and taken to the hospital, the broadcaster said, adding that the identity is yet to be established. Later in the day, Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden confirmed that the person shot was the assailant. Media report he was identified as 45-year-old Abdesalem L. of Tunisian origin. A weapon similar to the one used in the attack was found on him in the morning, a news agency reported, citing federal prosecutors. The suspect died in hospital from his wounds, a broadcaster reported. Brussels police are looking for two more suspects at the moment, a news outlet added. Belgian media reported on Monday that at least two people had been killed and several others injured as a result of a shooting attack in central Brussels ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier. The two victims were Swedish football fans who came to Brussels to cheer for the Swedish national football team. The gunman was allegedly known to the Belgian intelligence services for his radical views.
© AFP 2023 / JOHN THYSA police officer gestures as he stands guard in front of the house in the Schaerbeek area of Brussels on October 17, 2023, where the suspected perpetrator of the attack in Brussels was shot dead during a police intervention
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Police in Belgium's Schaerbeek municipality have neutralized a person who may have been involved in the shooting attack in Brussels on October 16, a Belgian broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The person was injured in the chest and taken to the hospital, the broadcaster said, adding that the identity is yet to be established.
Later in the day, Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden confirmed that the person shot was the assailant. Media report he was identified as 45-year-old Abdesalem L. of Tunisian origin. A weapon similar to the one used in the attack was found on him in the morning, a news agency reported, citing federal prosecutors.
The suspect died in hospital from his wounds, a broadcaster reported.
Brussels police are looking for two more suspects at the moment, a news outlet added.
Belgian media reported on Monday that at least two people had been killed and several others injured as a result of a shooting attack in central Brussels ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier.
The two victims were Swedish football fans who came to Brussels to cheer for the Swedish national football team. The gunman was allegedly known to the Belgian intelligence services for his radical views.
