China Marks 10th Anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative

Inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century, the Belt and Road project was launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
By June 2023, more than 150 nations had signed the BRI cooperation pacts with China. Over 140 countries and 30 international organizations are expected to participate in this year's event. Among the leaders due in Beijing this week are the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Laos, and Mongolia, as well as the chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission's board.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!
China is hosting the Third Belt and Road Forum from October 17-18 to celebrate a decade of infrastructure cooperation that it hopes will connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and sea routes.
Inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century, the Belt and Road project was launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
By June 2023, more than 150 nations had signed the BRI cooperation pacts with China. Over 140 countries and 30 international organizations are expected to participate in this year’s event. Among the leaders due in Beijing this week are the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Laos, and Mongolia, as well as the chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission's board.
