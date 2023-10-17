https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/china-marks-10th-anniversary-of-belt-and-road-initiative-1114256933.html

China Marks 10th Anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative

China Marks 10th Anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative

Inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century, the Belt and Road project was launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

2023-10-17T11:57+0000

2023-10-17T11:57+0000

2023-10-17T11:57+0000

multimedia

infographic

china

xi jinping

belt and road initiative

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114256428_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_f776b0989da82c835d5886b76ef8e0e0.png

Inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century, the Belt and Road project was launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping.By June 2023, more than 150 nations had signed the BRI cooperation pacts with China. Over 140 countries and 30 international organizations are expected to participate in this year’s event. Among the leaders due in Beijing this week are the presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Laos, and Mongolia, as well as the chair of the Eurasian Economic Commission's board.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, belt and road initiative, silk road, asia