International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/one-of-the-most-important-diplomatic-events-china-belt-and-road-forum-review--1114234285.html
'One of the Most Important Diplomatic Events': China Belt and Road Forum Review
'One of the Most Important Diplomatic Events': China Belt and Road Forum Review
Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier touted the upcoming gathering as an event that will give “a new impetus to the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the whole world.”
2023-10-17T03:00+0000
2023-10-17T03:00+0000
world
russia
china
vladimir putin
xi jinping
talks
belt and road initiative
forum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114233755_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f69b550a4651750f681ddd8156a49a.jpg
Representatives of more than 130 countries and 30 international organizations are due to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), which kicks off in Beijing on Tuesday. The forum’s theme is “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”Taking part in the two-day gathering is a number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Xi will attend the opening ceremony, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum."Third But Not Least Xi previously expressed hope the forthcoming forum would add significantly to “the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the whole world.”The BRF, which was earlier touted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as “one of the most important diplomatic events” of the year, marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that was okayed by Beijing in 2013.Beijing hosted the first Belt and Road Forum in May 2017, while the second such gathering took place two years later in April 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic upset Beijing’s plans for a third BRF, but in November 2022 (after China reopened in the wake of the pandemic), President Xi announced his country plans to hold another such event.BRF's Agenda The BRF will reportedly include three high-level gatherings on cultural exchanges, anti-corruption and digital economy, as well as six seminars. A conference of entrepreneurs is also scheduled to be held on the margins of the forum.A state-run Chinese newspaper in turn reported the forum is expected “to highlight remarkable achievements that have been made in joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative" over the past decade, and "offer a crucial platform for countries and organizations to discuss high-quality BRI cooperation in a wide range of areas from infrastructure to green development."The newspaper cited Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of Germany-based political and economic think tank the Schiller Institute, as saying the BRF is being held amid “the extraordinary challenges to all of mankind resulting from geopolitical divisions that presently threaten to separate the world into antagonistic blocs."Maya Majueran, director of Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, a Sri Lanka-based organization that specializes in BRI cooperation, for her part, told the newspaper the BRF is “not just a forum.”“It's a way to showcase incredible stories of success which has generated tangible benefits for participating countries including increased investments, improved trade, job creation, poverty alleviation and people's livelihood improvement over the past 10 years,” Majueran pointed out.Hamas-Israel Conflict to Be on Table?Jonathan Fulton, an Abu Dhabi-based senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, for his part told the broadcaster that most regional actors may not see China as a player that can fundamentally address the Hamas-Israel issue, as this remains “an early moment in China’s Middle East presence.”Last Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israel, which responded with retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and preparing for a full-blown ground offensive. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has expressed “deep disappointment” over the lack of China’s condemnation of the Hamas attack.Putin-Xi TalksRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has, meanwhile, told reporters the presidents of Russia and China will discuss bilateral ties “in full” during their upcoming talks at the BRF.The remarks came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Xi “will find time for a confidential, face-to-face discussion” despite the arrival of many high-profile guests at the forum.Asked how much attention will be paid to the situation in the world during the talks, Peskov said, "A lot, because both Russia and China play a very significant role in international affairs, and this role is growing."Xi was warmly welcomed in Moscow this past spring, with Russia becoming the first country he visited after his reelection. Xi explained he chose Moscow due to “historical logic,” calling Russia and China “comprehensive strategic partners” and “largest neighboring powers.”
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114233755_6:0:2737:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f461941184a1ba9a81d8155b7a9fb2cb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
third belt and road forum, talks between russian president vladimir putin and chinese counterpart xi jinping
third belt and road forum, talks between russian president vladimir putin and chinese counterpart xi jinping

'One of the Most Important Diplomatic Events': China Belt and Road Forum Review

03:00 GMT 17.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JADE GAOA man walks past the logo of the Belt and Road Forum at the National Convention Center in Beijing on October 15, 2023.
A man walks past the logo of the Belt and Road Forum at the National Convention Center in Beijing on October 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / JADE GAO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier touted the upcoming gathering as an event that will give “a new impetus to the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the whole world.”
Representatives of more than 130 countries and 30 international organizations are due to attend the Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF), which kicks off in Beijing on Tuesday. The forum’s theme is “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”
Taking part in the two-day gathering is a number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.
China's Belt and Road Forum: Countdown to Kickoff as World Leaders Arrive
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in Beijing.

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int&#x27;l Cooperation in Beijing. - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in Beijing.

© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China's Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital.

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China&#x27;s Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China's Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital.

© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport.

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport.

© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

Chile's President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum.

Chile&#x27;s President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum. - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

Chile's President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center.

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center.

© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport. - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport.

© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation.

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering.

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering.

© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum.

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum.

1/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A man poses next to an installation of the Third Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in Beijing.

2/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport to attend the Belt and Road gathering scheduled for October 17-18.

3/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Waitresses preparing for a gala dining event at the media center near a display depicting China's Silk Road at the National Convention Center in the Chinese capital.

4/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Honor guards wait for the arrival of Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso at Beijing’s international airport.

5/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

Chile's President Gabriel Boric descends from his plane after landing in China to attend the Beijing forum.

6/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Journalists are seen prepping for the Belt and Road event at the China National Convention Center.

7/10
© AFP 2023 / Ken Ishii

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives at Beijing’s airport.

8/10
© AFP 2023 / Jade Gao

A passer-by takes photos of a Belt and Road Forum installation.

9/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Foreign journalists wait for the first press conference ahead of the Beijing gathering.

10/10
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan

Staff getting ready for the Beijing Belt and Road Forum.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Xi will attend the opening ceremony, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum."

Third But Not Least

Xi previously expressed hope the forthcoming forum would add significantly to “the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region and the whole world.”
The BRF, which was earlier touted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry as “one of the most important diplomatic events” of the year, marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that was okayed by Beijing in 2013.

The BRI is an infrastructure strategy to improve existing and create new trade and transport corridors connecting more than 60 countries of Central Asia, Europe, and Africa to promote the development of economic relations.

Beijing hosted the first Belt and Road Forum in May 2017, while the second such gathering took place two years later in April 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic upset Beijing’s plans for a third BRF, but in November 2022 (after China reopened in the wake of the pandemic), President Xi announced his country plans to hold another such event.

BRF's Agenda

The BRF will reportedly include three high-level gatherings on cultural exchanges, anti-corruption and digital economy, as well as six seminars. A conference of entrepreneurs is also scheduled to be held on the margins of the forum.

One media outlet reported the BRF “will likely witness the signing of numerous agreements and Memoranda of Understanding between participating countries and organizations, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing multilateral cooperation, trade, and investments, as well as promoting mutual prosperity and development.”

A state-run Chinese newspaper in turn reported the forum is expected “to highlight remarkable achievements that have been made in joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative" over the past decade, and "offer a crucial platform for countries and organizations to discuss high-quality BRI cooperation in a wide range of areas from infrastructure to green development."
The newspaper cited Helga Zepp-LaRouche, founder of Germany-based political and economic think tank the Schiller Institute, as saying the BRF is being held amid “the extraordinary challenges to all of mankind resulting from geopolitical divisions that presently threaten to separate the world into antagonistic blocs."

She stressed that in light of this, she is sure the forum “will expand that spirit of a single humanity, which will be united by enjoying the benefits of shared prosperity and a sense of belonging indeed to the one human species."

Maya Majueran, director of Belt and Road Initiative Sri Lanka, a Sri Lanka-based organization that specializes in BRI cooperation, for her part, told the newspaper the BRF is “not just a forum.”
“It's a way to showcase incredible stories of success which has generated tangible benefits for participating countries including increased investments, improved trade, job creation, poverty alleviation and people's livelihood improvement over the past 10 years,” Majueran pointed out.

Hamas-Israel Conflict to Be on Table?

A US broadcaster quoted Li Mingjiang, an associate professor of international relations at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, as saying that during the BRF, Chinese leaders may cite the current armed conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas as another example of “how the various Chinese ideas and proposed principles may help better address regional security challenges.”

Jonathan Fulton, an Abu Dhabi-based senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, for his part told the broadcaster that most regional actors may not see China as a player that can fundamentally address the Hamas-Israel issue, as this remains “an early moment in China’s Middle East presence.”
Last Saturday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israel, which responded with retaliatory airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and preparing for a full-blown ground offensive. The Israeli Foreign Ministry has expressed “deep disappointment” over the lack of China’s condemnation of the Hamas attack.

Putin-Xi Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has, meanwhile, told reporters the presidents of Russia and China will discuss bilateral ties “in full” during their upcoming talks at the BRF.
The remarks came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Xi “will find time for a confidential, face-to-face discussion” despite the arrival of many high-profile guests at the forum.
Asked how much attention will be paid to the situation in the world during the talks, Peskov said, "A lot, because both Russia and China play a very significant role in international affairs, and this role is growing."
"We are united by many integration processes, many associations, which are becoming increasingly attractive to the world community. These associations include countries that already represent the majority of the world's GDP [gross domestic product] and the majority of the world's population," the Kremlin spokesman underscored.
Xi was warmly welcomed in Moscow this past spring, with Russia becoming the first country he visited after his reelection. Xi explained he chose Moscow due to “historical logic,” calling Russia and China “comprehensive strategic partners” and “largest neighboring powers.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала