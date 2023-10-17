https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/tuesday-showdown-us-house-eyes-first-vote-to-elect-new-speaker-after-mccarthy-ouster-1114244045.html

Tuesday Showdown: US House Eyes First Vote to Elect New Speaker After McCarthy Ouster

Tuesday Showdown: US House Eyes First Vote to Elect New Speaker After McCarthy Ouster

The US House of Representatives is set to hold its first floor vote on Tuesday to elect a new speaker, after ousting Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the leadership role earlier this month in a historic first.

2023-10-17T03:04+0000

2023-10-17T03:04+0000

2023-10-17T03:00+0000

americas

us

kevin mccarthy

hakeem jeffries

republicans

democrats

jim jordan

house speaker

speaker of the house

us house of representatives

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107015825_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c22839c4b76c10ff888822768b6abc.jpg

House Republicans have held a series of internal meetings since booting McCarthy from the leadership role, in an effort to select a new nominee to run the lower chamber of Congress. The Republican conference initially selected Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) to run for speaker, although he later canceled his bid. On Friday, House Republicans nominated Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) as speaker-designate in a vote of 124-81, selecting him over McCarthy ally Austin Scott (R-GA). However, Jordan failed to garner enough votes within the Republican conference to secure the speakership with a floor vote. Nevertheless, the House of Representatives is scheduled to hold a vote to elect a new speaker on Tuesday at approximately 12:00 p.m., House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (R-MA) said. House Democrats are set to rally their support behind Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). House lawmakers are unable to conduct normal legislative business until they elect a new speaker or grant extra powers to speaker pro tempore Patrick McHenry (R-NC). The US Congress must pass legislation to fund the federal government before November 17, lest the government shutdown. A number of lawmakers have also urged Congress to get back to work to pass legislation in support of Israel and Ukraine. However, some House Republicans including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) have criticized McHenry, who is responsible for scheduling House activities, for giving lawmakers the weekend and Monday off from work. The so-called "swamp" is attempting to delay a vote to elect Jordan as speaker in hopes that House Republicans will revert their support back to McCarthy, Gaetz, who led the motion to vacate McCarthy as speaker, said. McHenry continues to take orders from McCarthy despite his departure as House speaker, Gaetz alleged. Some House Republicans want to make a deal with Jeffries to elect a speaker, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said. Republicans must unite behind Jordan and avoid giving control of the House of Representatives to Democrats, who hold the Senate and White House, Massie said. House Democrats want to find a bipartisan path to reopen the House of Representatives, Jeffries said. A group of "extremists" in the Republican Party have broken the House of Representatives, Jeffries said, adding that only a "bipartisan governing coalition" can fix the issue. Jordan sent a letter to colleagues on Monday, vowing to unite House Republicans behind him if elected speaker. The country and the House Republican conference cannot afford infighting at the moment, the letter said. Jordan will focus his speakership on empowering committees to work through regular order, passing responsible government funding legislation and expanding the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, the letter said. Jordan also told reporters on Monday that House lawmakers will hold a floor vote on his speaker bid on Tuesday, regardless of whether he can secure 217 votes ahead of time. The House of Representatives “will elect a speaker” on Tuesday, Jordan said, when asked whether there could be multiple floor votes needed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/jim-jordan-clinches-gop-nomination-for-us-house-speakership-1114184416.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/political-drama-jordan-inches-toward-house-speakership-with-vote-planned-for-tuesday-1114241622.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house of representatives, kevin mccarthy, us congress, mccarthy ouster, house speaker,