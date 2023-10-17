https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/disapproval-rating-of-japanese-cabinet-hits-11-year-high---survey-1114253565.html

Disapproval Rating of Japanese Cabinet Hits 11-Year High - Survey

As many as 60% of the Japanese are discontent with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, the highest level for any cabinet since 2012 when the Liberal Democratic Party returned to power, a poll showed on Tuesday.

The support rate for Kishida's cabinet slipped to a new all-time low of 29% from 31% in December 2022. Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents said they did not have high hopes for the government's economic package which is about to be unveiled in October. The survey was conducted from October 14-15 through random telephone interviews with 1,069 people.

