Disapproval Rating of Japanese Cabinet Hits 11-Year High - Survey
Disapproval Rating of Japanese Cabinet Hits 11-Year High - Survey
As many as 60% of the Japanese are discontent with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, the highest level for any cabinet since 2012 when the Liberal Democratic Party returned to power, a poll showed on Tuesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111467951_0:239:2793:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_45928ebc59db4cd2c4ee136d4600b1e2.jpg
The support rate for Kishida's cabinet slipped to a new all-time low of 29% from 31% in December 2022. Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents said they did not have high hopes for the government's economic package which is about to be unveiled in October. The survey was conducted from October 14-15 through random telephone interviews with 1,069 people.
Disapproval Rating of Japanese Cabinet Hits 11-Year High - Survey

09:09 GMT 17.10.2023
Fumio Kishida
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 60% of the Japanese are discontent with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, the highest level for any cabinet since 2012 when the Liberal Democratic Party returned to power, a poll showed on Tuesday.
The support rate for Kishida's cabinet slipped to a new all-time low of 29% from 31% in December 2022.
Over two-thirds (69%) of respondents said they did not have high hopes for the government's economic package which is about to be unveiled in October.
The survey was conducted from October 14-15 through random telephone interviews with 1,069 people.
