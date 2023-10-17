https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/over-500-people-killed-from-israeli-strike-on-hospital-in-gaza-strip---reports-1114268312.html

Over 500 People Killed From Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza Strip - Reports

Over 500 people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, a Qatari news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza.

"Over 500 victims of the strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital," the ministry representative was quoted as saying by the media.The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is carrying out investigations, following the reports of a missile hitting a hospital in the Gaza Strip, linking the incident to an unsuccessful launch of a Hamas rocket, an Israeli broadcaster reported on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, a Qatari news agency reported, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza, that over 500 people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

