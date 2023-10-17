International
Over 500 people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, a Qatari news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza.
"Over 500 victims of the strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital," the ministry representative was quoted as saying by the media.The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is carrying out investigations, following the reports of a missile hitting a hospital in the Gaza Strip, linking the incident to an unsuccessful launch of a Hamas rocket, an Israeli broadcaster reported on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, a Qatari news agency reported, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza, that over 500 people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital.
killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military

Over 500 People Killed From Israeli Strike on Hospital in Gaza Strip - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Over 500 people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip, a Qatari news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza.
"Over 500 victims of the strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital," the ministry representative was quoted as saying by the media.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is carrying out investigations, following the reports of a missile hitting a hospital in the Gaza Strip, linking the incident to an unsuccessful launch of a Hamas rocket, an Israeli broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, a Qatari news agency reported, citing a representative of the Health Ministry of Gaza, that over 500 people have been killed as a result of an Israeli strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital.
