https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/polands-ruling-pis-party-wins-elections-but-loses-majority-in-parliament-1114255022.html

Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament

Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) headed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski has won the parliamentary elections with 35.38% of the vote, but lost the majority, the National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday.

2023-10-17T10:29+0000

2023-10-17T10:29+0000

2023-10-17T10:29+0000

world

poland

parliament

sejm

jaroslaw kaczynski

law and justice party (poland)

parliamentary elections

electoral commission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255141_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_f80086634bb82aa53f85f8d07f0fd734.jpg

The party now will not be able to form a government on its own. The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition opposition party with 30.7% of the vote, the Third Way centrist party with 14.4% of the vote and the Confederation Liberty and Independence party with 7.16% of the vote, according to the electoral commission. The current distribution of seats in the Polish parliament indicates that the opposition bloc, consisting of the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left parties, may receive over half of the seats in the Sejm, the parliament's lower house, and form a government if a coalition is established. Voter turnout in the Polish parliamentary elections has hit a record high of 74.38% since 2019, the electoral commission added after processing 100% of the ballots.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/polish-elections-political-rivals-fail-to-see-people-fed-up-with-ukraine-conflict-1113865610.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

parliamentary elections, polish sejm, polish parliament, polish parliamentary elections, law and justice party, jaroslaw kaczynski, polish elections, elections in poland, political situation in poland