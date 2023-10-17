International
LIVE: Putin Meets With Heads of Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Mongolia in Beijing
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/polands-ruling-pis-party-wins-elections-but-loses-majority-in-parliament-1114255022.html
Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament
Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament
Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) headed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski has won the parliamentary elections with 35.38% of the vote, but lost the majority, the National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday.
2023-10-17T10:29+0000
2023-10-17T10:29+0000
world
poland
parliament
sejm
jaroslaw kaczynski
law and justice party (poland)
parliamentary elections
electoral commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255141_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_f80086634bb82aa53f85f8d07f0fd734.jpg
The party now will not be able to form a government on its own. The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition opposition party with 30.7% of the vote, the Third Way centrist party with 14.4% of the vote and the Confederation Liberty and Independence party with 7.16% of the vote, according to the electoral commission. The current distribution of seats in the Polish parliament indicates that the opposition bloc, consisting of the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left parties, may receive over half of the seats in the Sejm, the parliament's lower house, and form a government if a coalition is established. Voter turnout in the Polish parliamentary elections has hit a record high of 74.38% since 2019, the electoral commission added after processing 100% of the ballots.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231002/polish-elections-political-rivals-fail-to-see-people-fed-up-with-ukraine-conflict-1113865610.html
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255141_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6319f4ae1f1dd477defd9383bde20087.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
parliamentary elections, polish sejm, polish parliament, polish parliamentary elections, law and justice party, jaroslaw kaczynski, polish elections, elections in poland, political situation in poland
parliamentary elections, polish sejm, polish parliament, polish parliamentary elections, law and justice party, jaroslaw kaczynski, polish elections, elections in poland, political situation in poland

Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament

10:29 GMT 17.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKIPolish Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Law and Justice party (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (3L) of the Law and Justice party at the party's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland on October 15, 2023
Polish Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Law and Justice party (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski (C) and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (3L) of the Law and Justice party at the party's headquarters in Warsaw, Poland on October 15, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / WOJTEK RADWANSKI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) headed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski has won the parliamentary elections with 35.38% of the vote, but lost the majority, the National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday.
The party now will not be able to form a government on its own.
The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition opposition party with 30.7% of the vote, the Third Way centrist party with 14.4% of the vote and the Confederation Liberty and Independence party with 7.16% of the vote, according to the electoral commission.
The current distribution of seats in the Polish parliament indicates that the opposition bloc, consisting of the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left parties, may receive over half of the seats in the Sejm, the parliament's lower house, and form a government if a coalition is established.
Voter turnout in the Polish parliamentary elections has hit a record high of 74.38% since 2019, the electoral commission added after processing 100% of the ballots.
Polish President Andrzej Duda (2nd R) and his wife Agata (R) wave to wellwishers alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) and his wife Olena (L) in the courtyard of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on April 5, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2023
Analysis
Polish Elections: Political Rivals Fail to See People Fed Up With Ukraine Conflict
2 October, 18:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала