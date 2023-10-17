https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/polands-ruling-pis-party-wins-elections-but-loses-majority-in-parliament-1114255022.html
Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament
Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) headed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski has won the parliamentary elections with 35.38% of the vote, but lost the majority, the National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday.
The party now will not be able to form a government on its own. The PiS party is followed by the Civic Coalition opposition party with 30.7% of the vote, the Third Way centrist party with 14.4% of the vote and the Confederation Liberty and Independence party with 7.16% of the vote, according to the electoral commission. The current distribution of seats in the Polish parliament indicates that the opposition bloc, consisting of the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left parties, may receive over half of the seats in the Sejm, the parliament's lower house, and form a government if a coalition is established. Voter turnout in the Polish parliamentary elections has hit a record high of 74.38% since 2019, the electoral commission added after processing 100% of the ballots.
Poland's Ruling PiS Party Wins Elections, But Loses Majority in Parliament
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) headed by Jaroslaw Kaczynski has won the parliamentary elections with 35.38% of the vote, but lost the majority, the National Electoral Commission said on Tuesday.
The party now will not be able to form a government on its own.
is followed by the Civic Coalition opposition party with 30.7% of the vote, the Third Way centrist party with 14.4% of the vote and the Confederation Liberty and Independence party with 7.16% of the vote, according to the electoral commission.
, consisting of the Civic Coalition, the Third Way and the Left parties, may receive over half of the seats in the Sejm, the parliament's lower house, and form a government if a coalition is established.
Voter turnout in the Polish parliamentary elections has hit a record high of 74.38% since 2019, the electoral commission added after processing 100% of the ballots.