https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/preemptive-measures-against-israel-possible-in-coming-hours--iranian-foreign-minister---1114245685.html

Preemptive Measures Against Israel ‘Possible in Coming Hours’ – Iranian Foreign Minister

Preemptive Measures Against Israel ‘Possible in Coming Hours’ – Iranian Foreign Minister

The Iranian Foreign Ministry earlier warned Israel that further escalation of the Gaza conflict could result in a regional war.

2023-10-17T05:22+0000

2023-10-17T05:22+0000

2023-10-17T05:29+0000

world

iran

israel

gaza strip

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114245492_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5bd5f2ef13e9d06e1ab9192b519100e5.jpg

The 'Axis of Resistance' may carry out preemptive actions against Israel in the near future, as stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with an Iranian news agency.The Iranian official cautioned that Israel would ''face consequences'' should it attempt to take any action in the Gaza Strip."We don't give orders to the forces of resistance in the region, they take their decisions on their own," Amir-Abdollahian added.On October 7, Hamas carried out a large-scale attack on Israel by launching a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state, which caught the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) off guard. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war while the IDF launched the Iron Swords military operation, conducting a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.Gaza officials reported that the IDF's bombing has resulted in the deaths of over 2,800 individuals and injured over 10,000 others in the Palestinian area, with the majority of those affected being women and children. Tel Aviv has claimed at least 1,400 Israelis have died as a result of the Hamas attack.

iran

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

palestine-israel conflict, hamas attack, idf's military operation against gaza