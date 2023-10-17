https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/preemptive-measures-against-israel-possible-in-coming-hours--iranian-foreign-minister---1114245685.html
The Iranian Foreign Ministry earlier warned Israel that further escalation of the Gaza conflict could result in a regional war.
The 'Axis of Resistance' may carry out preemptive actions against Israel in the near future, as stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with an Iranian news agency.The Iranian official cautioned that Israel would ''face consequences'' should it attempt to take any action in the Gaza Strip."We don't give orders to the forces of resistance in the region, they take their decisions on their own," Amir-Abdollahian added.On October 7, Hamas carried out a large-scale attack on Israel by launching a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state, which caught the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) off guard. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war while the IDF launched the Iron Swords military operation, conducting a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.Gaza officials reported that the IDF's bombing has resulted in the deaths of over 2,800 individuals and injured over 10,000 others in the Palestinian area, with the majority of those affected being women and children. Tel Aviv has claimed at least 1,400 Israelis have died as a result of the Hamas attack.
Preemptive Measures Against Israel ‘Possible in Coming Hours’ – Iranian Foreign Minister
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a warning to Israel, cautioning against any further escalation of the Gaza conflict that could lead to a larger regional war.
The 'Axis of Resistance' may carry out preemptive actions against Israel in the near future, as stated by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
in an interview with an Iranian news agency.
"All options are open, and we cannot be indifferent to the war crimes committed against the people of Gaza. Any preemptive measure [by resistance leaders] is possible in the coming hours,” Amir-Abdollahian asserted.
The Iranian official cautioned that Israel would ''face consequences'' should it attempt to take any action in the Gaza Strip.
According to him, if "the limited chances given to the United Nations" are not seized, the possibility of opening other fronts against Israel is "unavoidable."
"We don't give orders to the forces of resistance in the region, they take their decisions on their own," Amir-Abdollahian added.
The 'Axis of Resistance' reportedly comprises of Iran, Syria, and the Lebanese militant group, Hezbollah along with any anti-Western or anti-Israeli militias in the region.
On October 7, Hamas carried out a large-scale attack on Israel
by launching a barrage of missiles towards the Jewish state, which caught the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) off guard. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war while the IDF launched the Iron Swords military operation, conducting a series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.
Gaza officials reported that the IDF's bombing
has resulted in the deaths of over 2,800 individuals and injured over 10,000 others in the Palestinian area, with the majority of those affected being women and children. Tel Aviv has claimed at least 1,400 Israelis have died as a result of the Hamas attack.