Russia Repels 9 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine’s Casualties Reach 485
The Russian forces have repelled nine attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and Ukraine’s military casualties have reached 485, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled nine attacks carried out by Ukrainian units … The enemy's daily casualties in this direction amounted to 485 Ukrainian military personnel killed and injured, three armored combat vehicles, two cars, an Msta-B howitzer, and a D-20 gun," the ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction. In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian troops repelled seven attacks in the past day, and Ukraine has suffered up to 270 military casualties. In the Krasny Liman direction, where Russian troops repelled two attacks, Ukraine lost up to 115 soldiers as killed or injured. Four more attacks have been repelled in the Zaporozhye direction, where Ukraine’s casualties reached up to 110 soldiers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have repelled nine attacks in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and Ukraine’s military casualties have reached 485, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern grouping of forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, repelled nine attacks carried out by Ukrainian units … The enemy's daily casualties in this direction amounted to 485 Ukrainian military personnel killed and injured, three armored combat vehicles, two cars, an Msta-B howitzer, and a D-20 gun," the ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost 150 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian troops repelled seven attacks in the past day
, and Ukraine has suffered up to 270 military casualties. In the Krasny Liman direction, where Russian troops repelled two attacks, Ukraine lost up to 115 soldiers as killed or injured. Four more attacks have been repelled in the Zaporozhye direction, where Ukraine’s casualties reached up to 110 soldiers.