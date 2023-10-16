International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/one-tough-blueberry-russian-female-sniper-crushes-ukrainian-manpower-1114232459.html
One Tough 'Blueberry': Russian Female Sniper Crushes Ukrainian Manpower
One Tough 'Blueberry': Russian Female Sniper Crushes Ukrainian Manpower
A remarkable Russian sniper known as Chernika (lit. 'Blueberry') has been honored with the For Courage medal for her extraordinary bravery. For nearly a full day, alongside her comrade and a skilled drone operator, she courageously utilized her rifle to adjust artillery fire while facing enemy fire.
2023-10-16T18:53+0000
2023-10-16T18:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian forces
russia
ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
ukraine crisis
sniper
female soldiers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114232670_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_b108edfaae7ccd4066fc67b42991a628.jpg
Chernika played a pivotal role in targeting and neutralizing four armored personnel carriers, including two Dutch M113s, and Ukrainian military personnel. This resilient lady has dedicated six months of service to the Española Volunteer Battalion, primarily composed of football fans. In her early twenties, Chernika conceals her face beneath a balaclava, carrying a PM pistol in a holster and a knife in a sheath. Her attire includes a khaki panama and shaved temples for convenience, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the front lines. Her resolve is fortified by the collective's shared values, notably a strict ban on alcohol, as she firmly believes that "a drunken soldier is no longer a soldier." Chernika navigates the battlefield on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), demonstrating her adaptability and resourcefulness. When asked about her training, she humbly responds that she acquired her weapon handling and target adjustment skills right there. Her recent achievements include effective fire adjustment, resulting in the successful destruction of four enemy vehicles. Her fellow male soldiers emphasize that Chernika doesn't hold back. She stands shoulder to shoulder with her comrades on the front lines because, in their eyes, a fighter is a fighter, regardless of gender.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/putin-meets-with-crew-of-tank-that-destroyed-ukrainian-armored-column-1112857638.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/10/1114232670_366:0:3097:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_836e1aa39018d871bf55ee0d98b1f5bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian sniper, female sniper, female soldier, female sniper, russian soldier, military woman, brave woman, russian volunteer, russian military volunteer, military volunteer, russian forces, chernika, blueberry, bravery, sniper rifle, russian troops, football fans, football hooligans
russian sniper, female sniper, female soldier, female sniper, russian soldier, military woman, brave woman, russian volunteer, russian military volunteer, military volunteer, russian forces, chernika, blueberry, bravery, sniper rifle, russian troops, football fans, football hooligans

One Tough 'Blueberry': Russian Female Sniper Crushes Ukrainian Manpower

18:53 GMT 16.10.2023 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 16.10.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOVChernika (Blueberry), a volunteer of Espanola special force unit, a detachment of Russian football hooligans, stands at a training field during a session in undisclosed location outside Mariupol on June 22, 2023
Chernika (Blueberry), a volunteer of Espanola special force unit, a detachment of Russian football hooligans, stands at a training field during a session in undisclosed location outside Mariupol on June 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
A remarkable Russian sniper known as Chernika (which in Russian means 'Blueberry') has been honored with the For Courage medal for her extraordinary bravery. For nearly a full day, alongside her comrade and a skilled drone operator, the sharpshooter did everything possible to adjust artillery strikes while facing enemy fire.
Chernika played a pivotal role in targeting and neutralizing four armored personnel carriers, including two Dutch M113s, and Ukrainian military personnel.
This resilient lady has dedicated six months of service to the Española Volunteer Battalion, primarily composed of football fans. In her early twenties, Chernika conceals her face beneath a balaclava, carrying a PM pistol in a holster and a knife in a sheath. Her attire includes a khaki panama and shaved temples for convenience, a testament to her unwavering commitment to the front lines. Her resolve is fortified by the collective's shared values, notably a strict ban on alcohol, as she firmly believes that "a drunken soldier is no longer a soldier."
Putin met with the crew of the Alyosha tank in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Russia
Putin Meets With Crew of Tank That Destroyed Ukrainian Armored Column
24 August, 17:02 GMT
Chernika navigates the battlefield on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), demonstrating her adaptability and resourcefulness. When asked about her training, she humbly responds that she acquired her weapon handling and target adjustment skills right there. Her recent achievements include effective fire adjustment, resulting in the successful destruction of four enemy vehicles.

"I lived in one of the cities [of Donbass], saw how hard it was for the military, distributed humanitarian aid, but it wasn't enough for me... Since childhood I've wanted to become a sniper," the courageous lady says.

Her fellow male soldiers emphasize that Chernika doesn't hold back. She stands shoulder to shoulder with her comrades on the front lines because, in their eyes, a fighter is a fighter, regardless of gender.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала