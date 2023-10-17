International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231017/ukraine-used-atacms-missiles-with-cluster-munitions-to-attack-russian-cities-1114266625.html
Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles With Cluster Munitions to Attack Russian Cities
Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles With Cluster Munitions to Attack Russian Cities
Vladimir Rogov, senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, has announced today that M74 cluster submunitions were discovered at the site of a Ukrainian missile strike in Berdyansk suburbs.
2023-10-17T17:58+0000
2023-10-17T18:10+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei rogov
volodymyr zelensky
berdyansk
army tactical missile system (atacms)
cluster munitions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114266758_0:8:1292:735_1920x0_80_0_0_73ef9ad5f3aa5fa6e324675409887630.jpg
Vladimir Rogov, senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, has announced today that M74 cluster submunitions were discovered at the site of a Ukrainian missile strike in Berdyansk suburbs.He also suggested that Ukrainian forces also used a “cheaper” type of munitions, the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), in this attack.The fact that this strike took place while the talks between Washington and Kiev about providing the ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are yet to be concluded reveals that “all these talks are just for show,” Rogov wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.US media have also reported that ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions were delivered to Ukraine by the United States.Meanwhile, Kiev regime head Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the use of ATACMS missiles by Ukrainian forces, writing online that these weapons have “performed very accurately.”He also thanked US President Joe Biden and insisted that Kiev’s agreements with the POTUS are “being implemented.”Early on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles to attack at targets at the Russian cities of Berdyansk and Lugansk.The United States is yet to formally announce the transfer of these long-range missiles to the regime in Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/atacms-why-are-us-war-hawks-so-desperate-to-send-tactical-missile-system-to-ukraine-1114148434.html
berdyansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114266758_0:0:1292:969_1920x0_80_0_0_3ce720e6c3605d45fc76f823a1d0f1cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
atacms missiles for ukraine, atacms cluster missile
atacms missiles for ukraine, atacms cluster missile

Ukraine Uses ATACMS Missiles With Cluster Munitions to Attack Russian Cities

17:58 GMT 17.10.2023 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 17.10.2023)
© AFP 2023 / US ARMYThis undated US Army file image obtained 16 November, 2003, shows a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) firing a long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Block 1 guided missile.
This undated US Army file image obtained 16 November, 2003, shows a Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) firing a long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) Block 1 guided missile. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / US ARMY
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads to attack the suburbs of the city of Berdyansk in Russia’s Zaporozhye region, Russian officials say.
Vladimir Rogov, senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, has announced today that M74 cluster submunitions were discovered at the site of a Ukrainian missile strike in Berdyansk suburbs.
He also suggested that Ukrainian forces also used a “cheaper” type of munitions, the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), in this attack.
The fact that this strike took place while the talks between Washington and Kiev about providing the ATACMS missiles to Ukraine are yet to be concluded reveals that “all these talks are just for show,” Rogov wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.
US media have also reported that ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions were delivered to Ukraine by the United States.
ATACMS cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Multimedia
ATACMS: Why are US War Hawks So Desperate to Send Tactical Missile System to Ukraine?
12 October, 18:40 GMT
Meanwhile, Kiev regime head Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the use of ATACMS missiles by Ukrainian forces, writing online that these weapons have “performed very accurately.”
He also thanked US President Joe Biden and insisted that Kiev’s agreements with the POTUS are “being implemented.”
Early on Tuesday, Ukrainian forces used ATACMS missiles to attack at targets at the Russian cities of Berdyansk and Lugansk.
The United States is yet to formally announce the transfer of these long-range missiles to the regime in Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала