Afghan Authorities to Build Over 2,000 Houses in Earthquake-Hit Herat
Afghan authorities will build over 2,000 houses in the city of Herat for people affected by the recent earthquakes, the spokesman for the Taliban*, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday.
"The construction of 2146 houses in the earthquake affected areas of Herat has started. These houses will be built in the Siah Ab area of Zinda Jan district of Herat for earthquake victims," Mujahid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that efforts were being made to provide shelter to Afghans in need before the onset of the winter. On the morning of October 7, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Herat, killing more than 2,400 people. Additional earthquakes rocked Afghanistan the following week, bringing the total number of dead and injured to more than 10,000.*under UN sanctions for terrorism
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghan authorities will build over 2,000 houses in the city of Herat for people affected by the recent earthquakes, the spokesman for the Taliban*, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Wednesday.
"The construction of 2146 houses in the earthquake affected areas of Herat has started. These houses will be built in the Siah Ab area of Zinda Jan district of Herat for earthquake victims," Mujahid wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He added that efforts were being made to provide shelter to Afghans in need before the onset of the winter.
On the morning of October 7, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Herat
, killing more than 2,400 people. Additional earthquakes rocked Afghanistan the following week, bringing the total number of dead and injured to more than 10,000.
*under UN sanctions for terrorism