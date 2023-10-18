https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/canada-to-invest-741mln-in-radarsat-for-high-quality-observation-1114292569.html

Canada to Invest $741Mln in RADARSAT for High Quality Observation

Canada’s Space Agency (CSA) stated on Wednesday that Ottawa would invest C$1,012 billion (US$ 741 million) over the next 15 years into RADARSAT+ to ensure high quality observation of the country.

“Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency, announced an investment of $1.012 billion over the next 15 years for RADARSAT+, an initiative aimed at ensuring continuous, efficient, and sustainable access to critical and high-quality Earth observation (EO) data for Canada,” CSA’s statement said. The investment aimed at maintaining CSA's “globally recognized” leadership in the domain which began with the first RADARSAT+ satellite launch in 1995, the agency stressed. The funds will allow for the development of existing RADARSAT+ initiatives such as the design, assembly and launch of replacement satellites for its Constellation Mission (RCM), and a project to create a fourth-generation national sovereign satellite system to succeed the RCM, the CSA added. Satellite data is important when it comes to making “science-based” decisions in several areas, the statement said, such as climate change adaptation, and building resilience in Canada’s northernmost communities.

