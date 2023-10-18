https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/democrat-2024-strategy-memo-make-republicans-own-jim-jordan-1114273430.html

Democrat 2024 Strategy Memo: Make Republicans Own Jim Jordan

A strategy memo recently revealed Democrats are looking to use a US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as a means to tie Republicans to former US President Donald Trump and the far-right wing of the GOP if the lawmaker wins the speakership.

A strategy memo shared with US media reveals Democrats are looking to use a US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as a means to tie Republicans to former US President Donald Trump and the far-right wing of the party if the lawmaker clinches the House speakership.Democrats famously cast the 2016 US presidential election as a referendum on Trump, stoking fear of the consequences if “Dangerous Donald” were elected to the White House. The message was a spectacular flop seven years ago, but Democrats are betting it will be a winner in 2024 in regards to Jordan.The memo continues by linking messaging about Jordan to the key themes of US President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, claiming his “speakership would negatively impact working families across the country, threaten democratic norms, and weaken relationships with our allies.”Key to the strategy will be the moves taken by more moderate Republicans as the party works to overcome a House leadership crisis now going on its third week.Twenty members of Jordan’s party refused to back the conservative firebrand during a House vote on Tuesday. Republicans like Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) have raised the fear the party would lose control of the process if Democrats successfully propose a compromise candidate such as Trump critic and former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Turner urged his colleagues to vote for Jordan.If moderate Republicans eventually give in and support Jordan, Democrats say they’ll portray the move as a cave-in to radical elements of the party associated with Trump.“It’s clear Republicans are incapable of governing themselves and instead look to the indicted former president for guidance on everything,” read one talking point the memo advised Democrats to employ.The memo also attacked Jordan for votes to cut Medicare and Social Security and claimed he “supports a nationwide abortion ban with no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.”

