Democrat 2024 Strategy Memo: Make Republicans Own Jim Jordan
A strategy memo recently revealed Democrats are looking to use a US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as a means to tie Republicans to former US President Donald Trump and the far-right wing of the GOP if the lawmaker wins the speakership.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114273273_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eceb20651041516d923bc4e740ee4710.jpg
A strategy memo shared with US media reveals Democrats are looking to use a US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as a means to tie Republicans to former US President Donald Trump and the far-right wing of the party if the lawmaker clinches the House speakership.Democrats famously cast the 2016 US presidential election as a referendum on Trump, stoking fear of the consequences if “Dangerous Donald” were elected to the White House. The message was a spectacular flop seven years ago, but Democrats are betting it will be a winner in 2024 in regards to Jordan.The memo continues by linking messaging about Jordan to the key themes of US President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, claiming his “speakership would negatively impact working families across the country, threaten democratic norms, and weaken relationships with our allies.”Key to the strategy will be the moves taken by more moderate Republicans as the party works to overcome a House leadership crisis now going on its third week.Twenty members of Jordan’s party refused to back the conservative firebrand during a House vote on Tuesday. Republicans like Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) have raised the fear the party would lose control of the process if Democrats successfully propose a compromise candidate such as Trump critic and former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Turner urged his colleagues to vote for Jordan.If moderate Republicans eventually give in and support Jordan, Democrats say they’ll portray the move as a cave-in to radical elements of the party associated with Trump.“It’s clear Republicans are incapable of governing themselves and instead look to the indicted former president for guidance on everything,” read one talking point the memo advised Democrats to employ.The memo also attacked Jordan for votes to cut Medicare and Social Security and claimed he “supports a nationwide abortion ban with no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.”
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114273273_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_420b9d69789fc91536b39d11465b9c16.jpg
Republicans put the conservative representative forward as a candidate for speaker after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise failed to gain the necessary votes within his party last week. But the Ohio lawmaker is proving to be an even more controversial pick so far.
A strategy memo shared with US media reveals Democrats are looking to use a US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as a means to tie Republicans to former US President Donald Trump and the far-right wing of the party if the lawmaker clinches the House speakership.
Democrats famously cast the 2016 US presidential election as a referendum on Trump, stoking fear of the consequences if “Dangerous Donald
” were elected to the White House. The message was a spectacular flop seven years ago, but Democrats are betting it will be a winner in 2024 in regards to Jordan.
“A Speaker Jordan means extremism and far-right priorities will govern the House of Representatives,” begins a strategy memo
from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released Tuesday.
The memo continues by linking messaging about Jordan to the key themes
of US President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, claiming his “speakership would negatively impact working families across the country, threaten democratic norms, and weaken relationships with our allies.”
Key to the strategy will be the moves taken by more moderate Republicans as the party works to overcome a House leadership crisis now going on its third week.
Twenty members of Jordan’s party refused to back the conservative firebrand during a House vote on Tuesday. Republicans like Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) have raised the fear
the party would lose control of the process if Democrats successfully propose a compromise candidate such as Trump critic and former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Turner urged his colleagues to vote for Jordan.
If moderate Republicans eventually give in and support Jordan, Democrats say they’ll portray the move as a cave-in to radical elements of the party associated with Trump.
“It’s clear Republicans are incapable of governing themselves and instead look to the indicted former president for guidance on everything,” read one talking point the memo advised Democrats to employ.
“Jordan is a conspiracy theorist who has espoused talking points associated with the Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory in ofﬁcial government hearings,” read another. “Jordan has repeatedly voted against common-sense, bipartisan legislation including disaster relief, aid for 9/11 victims, funding for medical research and opioid treatments, and expanded health care benefits for our veterans.”
The memo also attacked Jordan for votes to cut Medicare and Social Security and claimed he “supports a nationwide abortion ban with no exemptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.”
Polling shows a tight race between Biden and Trump, with a recent survey indicating the former commander-in-chief holds a slight lead.
Democrats hope abortion and other issues will propel Biden to victory just over a year from now, but the octogenarian president faces a rapidly-evolving set of challenges in regards to foreign policy, with the unfolding crisis in Gaza adding to an increasingly unpopular war in Ukraine and continued tensions with China.