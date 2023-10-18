https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/georgian-parliament-fails-to-gather-enough-votes-to-impeach-president-1114294284.html

Georgian Parliament Fails to Gather Enough Votes to Impeach President

Georgian Parliament Fails to Gather Enough Votes to Impeach President

The Georgian parliament on Wednesday failed to muster enough votes of lawmakers to complete the impeachment procedure of President Salome Zourabichvili, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated.

“Eighty-six votes in support, one against. The decision has not been made,” Papuashvili said after the voting. Impeachment requires the support of 100 lawmakers. A number of opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting.

