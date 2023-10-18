International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/georgian-parliament-fails-to-gather-enough-votes-to-impeach-president-1114294284.html
Georgian Parliament Fails to Gather Enough Votes to Impeach President
Georgian Parliament Fails to Gather Enough Votes to Impeach President
The Georgian parliament on Wednesday failed to muster enough votes of lawmakers to complete the impeachment procedure of President Salome Zourabichvili, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated.
2023-10-18T14:54+0000
2023-10-18T14:54+0000
world
georgia
salome zourabichvili
parliament
president
impeachment
georgian politician
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114293944_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_1d13493ff6c004e31ae3b678cd0ccaae.jpg
“Eighty-six votes in support, one against. The decision has not been made,” Papuashvili said after the voting. Impeachment requires the support of 100 lawmakers. A number of opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230310/georgias-protesters-demand-that-incumbent-government-resign-1108238182.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114293944_0:0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f62c075f113292461fc44446422e7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgian president, salome zourabichvili, georgian parliament, impeachment procedure, georgian politician, parliamentary opposition
georgian president, salome zourabichvili, georgian parliament, impeachment procedure, georgian politician, parliamentary opposition

Georgian Parliament Fails to Gather Enough Votes to Impeach President

14:54 GMT 18.10.2023
© Sputnik / StringerGeorgian President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during the first session of the newly elected Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during the first session of the newly elected Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The Georgian parliament on Wednesday failed to muster enough votes of lawmakers to complete the impeachment procedure of President Salome Zourabichvili, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stated.
“Eighty-six votes in support, one against. The decision has not been made,” Papuashvili said after the voting.
Impeachment requires the support of 100 lawmakers. A number of opposition lawmakers boycotted the voting.
A man with a stick in hand walks past a burning police car not far from the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Thursday, March 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2023
World
Georgia's Protesters Demand That Incumbent Government Resign
10 March, 00:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала