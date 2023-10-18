https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/what-could-have-triggered-gazas-deadly-hospital-blast-1114287684.html

What Could Have Triggered Gaza's Deadly Hospital Blast?

What Could Have Triggered Gaza's Deadly Hospital Blast?

The deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital occurred amid the armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian military group Hamas, a standoff that shows no sign of abating.

The Israeli and Palestinian authorities have blamed each other over the huge blast at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which reportedly killed at least 500 people.What Do Palestinians Say?Palestinian Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal called the Gaza hospital explosion "Israel's deadliest airstrike” since 2008.He was echoed by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, who condemned the hospital attack as a "horrendous massacre” and a "crime against humanity." The Ministry urged the international community to interfere so as to make Israel "end its destructive war in the Gaza Strip and stop ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people."A video of the Gaza hospital being rocked by the blast supports Palestine’s stance that the Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike on the facility, Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told Sputnik.Leonkov was echoed by Konstantin Sivkov, corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences, Doctor of Military Sciences, who said in an interview with Sputnik that “it may well be” the GBU-31 JDAM bomb that could be mistakenly dropped from an Israeli warplane.He spoke as a US news network cited a deputy health minister in the Gaza Strip as claiming that the IDF had already conducted an airstrike on the Gaza hospital a few days ago, and notified its head that the shelling was a warning. According to the news network, the IDF slammed the hospital for failing to evacuate people after the airstrike.What Does Israel Claim?The Israel Defense Forces have released a footage that they claim proves that the deadly explosion at the Gaza hospital was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group rather than an IDF ordnance. Islamic Jihad, along with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, are blacklisted by Israel as terrorist organizations.The Israeli military insisted that if its ordnance was used, it would have left a crater and not a burning parking lot and shrapnel-pocked roofs, something that the footage purportedly shows."There is no direct outside hit. There is damage in the parking lot, maybe other things, but it is not from a direct [hit] from the outside,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters.Continuing to doubt Israel’s version about Islamic Jihad’s misfired rocket, Sivkov underscored that such a missile should have been a sophisticated one, given the number of people that have been killed as a result of the Gaza hospital blast.He said that “it is impossible to say whether it was a missile or an aerial bomb” because there is “no relevant data”. At the same time, Sivkov recalled that Israel does have state-of-the-art missiles, which is not the case with the Palestinian militant groups.Hagari, in turn, also argued that the IDF had intercepted what he described as "terrorists talking about rockets misfiring".After another person allegedly replies, "What? It's from us?," the first person man says, "They are saying shrapnel from the missile is local shrapnel and not like Israeli shrapnel." The authenticity of the audio has not been independently verified.What is US' Position?US President Joe Biden has meanwhile made it clear that he doesn’t believe in Israel being involved in the Tuesday tragedy.Biden added that “he’s deeply saddened and outraged by the incident,” pledging that the US “will continue to support Israel.” He also failed to provide evidence for his allegations that the Gaza hospital blast might have been caused by Palestinian militants’ failed rocket launch. What Does Russia Say? Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the Gaza hospital explosion a tragedy and a humanitarian catastrophe, while expressing expectation that it could be a signal of the necessity to end the conflict.The Russian president added that he had an impression that the main regional players in the Middle East did not want the Palestine-Israel conflict to deepen and escalate into a broader standoff.“It is necessary to seek the unity of the Palestinian people,” the Russian president said, adding, however, that it should be the matter of Palestinians themselves. According to the Russian head of state, Moscow has always been in favor of the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday that the UN Security Council is working on a common reaction to the deadly strike on the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.Referring to the Gaza hospital blast, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, told Sputnik that Moscow classifies this as “an act of a crime, [and] an act of dehumanization." She emphasized that Israel must provide satellite images to prove that its army is not involved in the Gaza hospital attack.The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has gone far beyond the region, the Russian diplomat added, calling it "a global humanitarian disaster on a global scale."

