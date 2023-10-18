https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/us-issues-six-month-waiver-easing-sanctions-on-venezuelas-oil-industry---treasury-1114304787.html
US Issues Six-Month Waiver Easing Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry - Treasury
The US Department of Treasury announced in a news release that it issued a six-month waiver easing US sanctions on Venezuela's oil and gas industry.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Treasury announced in a news release that it issued a six-month waiver easing US sanctions on Venezuela's oil and gas industry.
"Treasury today: issued a six month general license temporarily authorizing transactions involving the oil and gas sector in Venezuela," the release said on Wednesday.
"The license will be renewed only if Venezuela meets its commitments under the electoral roadmap as well as other commitments with respect to those who are wrongfully detained."
Moreover, the US Treasury issued a license authorizing dealings with Venezuelan state-owned gold mining company Minerven and removed secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds, PDVSA debt and equity, the release added.
The United States is providing partial sanctions relief in response to the agreement reached between the Venezuelan government and opposition on the holding of the presidential election in 2024.
A senior US administration official remarked during a conference call that the Biden White House has been "clear that other sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela remain in place."
"The United States government retains the authority to abandon oil authorizations should Maduro and his representatives fail to follow through on their commitments," the official added, noting that Venezuela must make progress on its commitments before the end of the November before the US begins reconsidering reinstating sanctions.
It was further noted that Qatar partnered with the United States to encourage a deal with Venezuela as part of a larger effort to bolster election integrity in exchange for limited sanctions relief.
“The United States with the assistance of Qatar has worked to support and encourage this process as well, and make sure that an incentive structure to make real changes exists,” the official said on Wednesday.
The latest developments come after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denied recent media reports that the South American nation was in talks with the US to ease sanctions against Caracas. Maduro likened the reports to a "stabbing in the back of the negotiations."
US-Venezuelan relations have remained strained since the 1999 inauguration of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and more recently grew increasingly strained after sanctions were expanded under the Trump White House in 2018.