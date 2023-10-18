https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/us-issues-six-month-waiver-easing-sanctions-on-venezuelas-oil-industry---treasury-1114304787.html

US Issues Six-Month Waiver Easing Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry - Treasury

US Issues Six-Month Waiver Easing Sanctions on Venezuela's Oil Industry - Treasury

The US Department of Treasury announced in a news release that it issued a six-month waiver easing US sanctions on Venezuela's oil and gas industry.

2023-10-18T23:32+0000

2023-10-18T23:32+0000

2023-10-18T23:28+0000

americas

venezuela

us sanctions on venezuela

biden administration

sanctions

us sanctions

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg

"Treasury today: issued a six month general license temporarily authorizing transactions involving the oil and gas sector in Venezuela," the release said on Wednesday. Moreover, the US Treasury issued a license authorizing dealings with Venezuelan state-owned gold mining company Minerven and removed secondary trading ban on certain Venezuelan sovereign bonds, PDVSA debt and equity, the release added. The United States is providing partial sanctions relief in response to the agreement reached between the Venezuelan government and opposition on the holding of the presidential election in 2024.A senior US administration official remarked during a conference call that the Biden White House has been "clear that other sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela remain in place."It was further noted that Qatar partnered with the United States to encourage a deal with Venezuela as part of a larger effort to bolster election integrity in exchange for limited sanctions relief.“The United States with the assistance of Qatar has worked to support and encourage this process as well, and make sure that an incentive structure to make real changes exists,” the official said on Wednesday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/venezuela-calls-oil-price-cap-market-manipulation-violation-of-intl-trade-principles-1113614453.html

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, us sanctions on venezuela, six-month waiver on sanctions, venezuela oil industry, us department of treasury