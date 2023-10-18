What is Known About Russian TOS-2 Thermobaric Launcher and What Makes It So Fearsome
This week, the world was made aware of a new addition to Russia’s already formidable military arsenal, which strikes fear into the hearts of enemy combatants unfortunate enough to find themselves in its crosshairs.
A new video recently released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the deployment of TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system in the Ukrainian conflict zone where this weapon has already wiped out an entrenched Ukrainian troop formation.
So what exactly is TOS-2 and what makes it so dangerous to enemy infantry and lightly armored vehicles?
TOS-2 is the latest iteration of Russian “heavy flamethrower” weapon systems, which are essentially rocket artillery units that fire thermobaric munitions, the first of which – TOS-1 Buratino – was developed in the 1970s and saw action during the Soviet military intervention in Afghanistan in the 1980s.
What is the Difference Between TOS-1 and 2?
While TOS-1 and its successor TOS-1A Solntsepyok are both fitted on T-72 tank chassis, TOS-2 is mounted on Ural 6x6 all-terrain armored truck.
With its wheeled chassis making it more agile than its tracked predecessors, TOS-2 is also much lighter than them, weighing only 20 metric tons as compared to TOS-1A’s 46 metric tons.
© Sputnik / Ekaterina ChesnokovaTOS-2 (left) weapon system seen during a military parade in Moscow on June 24, 2020.
New electronic countermeasure equipment affords TOS-2 a degree of protection from enemy precision weaponry, and its onboard automated fire control system provides a substantial accuracy boost.
TOS-2 also does not require a dedicated loading vehicle as this weapon system has a built-in loader crane.
What is the Range of the TOS-2 Missile?
The new type of munitions it uses allow Tosochka to hit targets from a greater distance: whereas TOS-1A can lob thermobaric ordnance at a distance of up to 6 kilometers tops, TOS-2 can a firing range of at least 10 kilometers (up to 14-15 kilometers, if some military experts are to be believed).
© Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko / Go to the mediabankHeavy flamethrower system TOS-1 "Buratino" during demonstration firing conducted at the 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening
Whereas the 24-barrel TOS-1A can torch an area of up to 40,000 square meters, a full salvo from the 18-barrel TOS-2 can transform a 60,000 square meter area into blazing inferno.
The thermobaric munitions used by TOS-2 make this weapon system a perfect tool for eliminating enemy infantry, both in the open and dug in, clearing out enemy fortifications, and for turning enemy lightly armored vehicles into scorched heaps of scrap metal.
How Many Thermobaric Rocket Launchers Does Russia Have?
The exact number of TOS-1 and TOS-2 launchers Russia currently has is hard to gauge based on open sources data alone, especially when Russian military and security officials have become understandably tight-lipped on such matters amid the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
© Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko / Go to the mediabankHeavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" during demonstration firing conducted at the 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening
In 2018, however, a Russian media outlet reported that the Russian military, at that time, was expected to receive “over 70” TOS-1A weapon systems.