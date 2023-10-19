International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/china-ready-to-expand-trilateral-cooperation-with-mongolia-russia---xi-1114311793.html
China Ready to Expand Trilateral Cooperation With Mongolia, Russia - Xi
China Ready to Expand Trilateral Cooperation With Mongolia, Russia - Xi
China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation with Mongolia and Russia and foster the development of an economic corridor spanning the nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
2023-10-19T09:39+0000
2023-10-19T09:39+0000
world
china
russia
mongolia
belt and road initiative
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108595149_0:216:2873:1832_1920x0_80_0_0_5285c6645e0bdcccfdb6b16e1235166b.jpg
"China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation between China, Mongolia and Russia and steadily promote the construction of the economic corridor between the three countries," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying at the meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Xi pledged that his country would continue to help Mongolia revitalize its economy, advance the construction of land ports and "open new channels for connectivity between the countries." Khurelsukh is visiting Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum, which was held from October 17-18. In 2016, China, Russia and Mongolia reached a deal to develop the economic corridor spanning the three countries. Its aims to improve transport connectivity and cross-border trade through infrastructure development with a view to becoming an alternative transit route for goods and investment in the Eurasian region. The Belt and Road Initiative, a project launched in 2013, is inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century. Its new iteration will link China with Central Asian nations, Russia and Europe by land, while maritime routes will connect it to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, all the way to Latin America and the Caribbean. By June 2023, more than 150 nations had signed the Belt and Road cooperation pacts with China.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russia-china-mongolia-to-launch-great-tea-road-tourist-route-economy-ministry-1114071674.html
china
russia
mongolia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108595149_72:0:2801:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9b7032d473324445db453631f03cee2f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mongolia and russia, chinese president xi jinping, expand trilateral cooperation
mongolia and russia, chinese president xi jinping, expand trilateral cooperation

China Ready to Expand Trilateral Cooperation With Mongolia, Russia - Xi

09:39 GMT 19.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankChinese President Xi Jinping walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow
Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past Russian honour guards during a welcoming ceremony upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation with Mongolia and Russia and foster the development of an economic corridor spanning the nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation between China, Mongolia and Russia and steadily promote the construction of the economic corridor between the three countries," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying at the meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.
Xi pledged that his country would continue to help Mongolia revitalize its economy, advance the construction of land ports and "open new channels for connectivity between the countries."
Khurelsukh is visiting Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum, which was held from October 17-18.
In 2016, China, Russia and Mongolia reached a deal to develop the economic corridor spanning the three countries. Its aims to improve transport connectivity and cross-border trade through infrastructure development with a view to becoming an alternative transit route for goods and investment in the Eurasian region.
The Assumption Cathedral on the spit of the Volga and Kotorosl rivers in Yaroslavl - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
World
Russia, China, Mongolia to Launch ‘Great Tea Road’ Tourist Route
10 October, 15:17 GMT
The Belt and Road Initiative, a project launched in 2013, is inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century. Its new iteration will link China with Central Asian nations, Russia and Europe by land, while maritime routes will connect it to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, all the way to Latin America and the Caribbean. By June 2023, more than 150 nations had signed the Belt and Road cooperation pacts with China.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала