China Ready to Expand Trilateral Cooperation With Mongolia, Russia - Xi

China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation with Mongolia and Russia and foster the development of an economic corridor spanning the nations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

2023-10-19T09:39+0000

"China is ready to expand trilateral cooperation between China, Mongolia and Russia and steadily promote the construction of the economic corridor between the three countries," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying at the meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. Xi pledged that his country would continue to help Mongolia revitalize its economy, advance the construction of land ports and "open new channels for connectivity between the countries." Khurelsukh is visiting Beijing for the third Belt and Road Forum, which was held from October 17-18. In 2016, China, Russia and Mongolia reached a deal to develop the economic corridor spanning the three countries. Its aims to improve transport connectivity and cross-border trade through infrastructure development with a view to becoming an alternative transit route for goods and investment in the Eurasian region. The Belt and Road Initiative, a project launched in 2013, is inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes that spanned the Asian and European continents for about 1,400 years until the mid-15th century. Its new iteration will link China with Central Asian nations, Russia and Europe by land, while maritime routes will connect it to Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, all the way to Latin America and the Caribbean. By June 2023, more than 150 nations had signed the Belt and Road cooperation pacts with China.

