Russia and China May Help End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict for Good - Expert

Russia, together with China and major Middle East powers such as Iran, would be able to “gradually introduce some practical combined actions” that would end the ongoing bloodbath in the Gaza Strip, “end the illegal occupation of Palestine territory” by Israel and finally help establish the “two independent states.”

2023-10-18T18:38+0000

On October 17, the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in the Gaza Strip was virtually obliterated in an attack that claimed at least 500 lives, with both Israel and Hamas denying responsibility for this atrocity, while blaming it on each other.Speaking at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the hospital’s destruction as a tragedy and a humanitarian catastrophe, and expressed hope that this terrible event will be a “signal” that the bloody conflict in Gaza needs to end as soon as possible.Commenting on this development, Dr. Kiyul Chung, editor-in-chief at the 4th Media and retired Professor of Tsinghua University, argued that he is “optimistically positive” that Russia and China may help resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.He argued that Russia, together with China and major Middle East powers such as Iran, would be able to “gradually introduce some practical combined actions” that would end the ongoing bloodbath in the Gaza Strip, “end the illegal occupation of Palestine territory” by Israel and finally help establish the “two independent states” - an Israeli one and a Palestinian one.He also remarked that the image projected by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping "is based upon the three most important principles of the 21st Century multipolar world such as mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and co-prosperity," whereas the image "represented by Biden or the collective West" is essentially based on the 'might makes right' logic.

