Putin Calls Banning Russian Athletes From Int'l Competitions 'Ethnic Discrimination'
A ban on the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions is an "ethnic discrimination," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
PERM Russia (Sputnik) - A ban on the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions is an "ethnic discrimination," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Thanks to some leaders of the modern International Olympic Committee, we learned that an invitation to the [Olympic] Games is not an unconditional right of the best athletes, but a kind of privilege and it can be earned not by sports results, but by some political gestures that have nothing to do with sports at all ... In fact, this is Russian ethnic discrimination," Putin told the Forum "Russia — Country of Sports."
Russia understands how important it is to preserve the traditions of sports, but it is also open to advanced sports, such as cyber sports, Russian President Vladimir Putin
said.
"Russia understands how important it is to preserve the traditions of sports, but at the same time, of course, open to all the best, new, advanced, to what is popular among young people. Including, of course, in sports," Putin said.
The evidence of this, according to Putin - the Russian idea to hold competitions that combine classical sports and cybersports. The head of state noted that this format - the "Games of the Future" - will begin on February 23, 2024 in Kazan. "We invite athletes, young people from different countries to take the most active part in them," the president added.
It is necessary to involve 70% of Russians in systematic sports by 2030, Putin
said.
Russia is ready and will cooperate with those who share the values of sport, said Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Russia is ready and will cooperate with everyone who shares the traditional values and principles of sport, who cherishes these values," Putin said at the forum "Russia - a Sporting Power".