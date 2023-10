https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/russia-wants-answers-on-us-biological-activities-in-ukraine-1114331405.html

Russia Wants Answers on US Biological Activities in Ukraine

Russia at the United Nations on Thursday reiterated its request for the United States to shed light on its biological activities in Ukraine.

"We want to receive answers to the following question. What are the indicators on public health in the recent 10-15 years that have improved thanks to the United States assistance in Ukraine?" the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Deputy Director Kosntantin Vorontsov said at a UN first committee meeting. Vorontsov requested several more answers from the United States on pathogens and biological weapons. Vorontsov stressed that Russia has provided a "mass of evidence" regarding the US's military biological program in Ukraine, and it requires close attention. Since March 2022, Russia has repeatedly accused the United States of conducting biological research in Ukraine for military purposes. Russia has pointed out that up to 30 biological laboratories in Ukraine were likely involved in those efforts. The United States has denied the allegations.

