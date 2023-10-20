https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/biden-excuses-push-for-israel-ukraine-aid-as-matter-of-national-security-in-rare-address--1114341191.html

Biden Excuses Push for Israel, Ukraine Aid as Matter of ‘National Security’ in Rare Address

Biden Excuses Push for Israel, Ukraine Aid as Matter of ‘National Security’ in Rare Address

US President Joe Biden spoke to the nation in a rare address on Thursday and announced he would be sending a budget request to Congress in order to “fund America’s national security needs.”

2023-10-20T03:45+0000

2023-10-20T03:45+0000

2023-10-20T03:45+0000

americas

us

palestine-israel conflict

ukraine crisis

joe biden

oval office

nationwide address

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114341389_0:0:3004:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_abd1e6e75e47287867b0061bf98dd541.jpg

US President Joe Biden spoke to the nation in a rare address on Thursday and announced he would be sending a budget request to Congress in order to “fund America’s national security needs.”Earlier reports indicated that the funding request may include as much as $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and a total of $40 billion in aid for Israel, Taiwan and the US-Mexico border.Biden argued the budget request would serve as a “smart investment that is going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” and that it would reportedly help keep American troops out of harm’s way.However, the budget request comes at a time when the US House of Representatives struggles to elect a House speaker after they removed former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the post.The lower congressional chamber remains unable to clear any legislation until it successfully fills the speakership position. The US House is also facing a government shutdown deadline as current funding for the US government is set to expire on November 17.The US president then addresses his recent trip to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. During which, he said he sat down and spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet members, as well as Israelis experiencing the war with Hamas. Biden then referred to Hamas as a terrorist organization, while referring to the majority religion in Israel, which is Judaism.“Sadly the Jewish people know perhaps better than anyone, that there is no limit to the depravity of people when they want to inflict pain on others,” Biden said in addressing hostilities from the current Palestine-Israel conflict. “Israel and Palestinians equally deserve to live in safety, dignity, and peace.”Biden cautioned those in Israel, however, suggesting that “as hard as it is, we cannot give up on peace. We cannot give up on a two-state solution.”The “two-state solution” envisions an independent Palestine established alongside Israel, but is entangled with historical and political complexities, including where exactly, borders should be drawn.The US president further detailed he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and told the leader that the US remains “committed to the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and to self-determination,” adding that the terrorist acts of Hamas do not take that right away.“We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palesitnians who only want to live in peace and have an opportunity,” the president said. “Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of that.”Biden added that the bill he is sending to Congress will help Israel “have what they need” and will “sharpen” their qualitative military edge, including helping to fund their iron dome defense system.The president later took the opportunity to compare the country’s military operation in Ukraine to hostilities between Palestine and Israel, and warned that if the US stepped away from its aid to Ukraine, “conflict and chaos could spread” abroad.Biden clarified that the US does not want to put American boots on Russian ground, or directly fighting against Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/us-state-depart-official-publicly-resigns-over-biden-admins-handling-of-israel-palestine-conflict-1114340800.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/israel-commits-crimes-against-humanity-in-gaza-possible-risk-of-genocide---un-experts-1114340032.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

joe biden oval office address, us aid to ukraine and israel, palestine-israel conflict, national address