https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/gold-tops-2000-per-ounce-on-comex-amid-middle-east-crisis-1114364824.html
Gold Tops $2,000 Per Ounce on Comex Amid Middle East Crisis
Gold Tops $2,000 Per Ounce on Comex Amid Middle East Crisis
Gold prices rallied 1% on the US metals exchange Comex on Friday to exceed the psychological mark of $2,000 per troy ounce as hostilities continued to heat up in the Middle East.
2023-10-20T16:50+0000
2023-10-20T16:50+0000
2023-10-20T16:50+0000
gold
jerome powell
israel
hezbollah
us federal reserve
gold market
world
gold bar
gold prices
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106382/54/1063825495_0:257:2946:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_2fd1e14096dcc667cc02bf1e7e090237.jpg
Two hours into the opening of the New York metals exchange, the price of traders’ safe-haven commodity with the contract for delivery in December grew $21.4 to $2,001.9 per ounce, while silver futures added 3.11% to trade at $23.747 per ounce. Gold prices have grown nearly 3% since the start of the week as Israel intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip. Cross-border fighting has also continued between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Thursday about high inflation risks and tightening financial conditions that would likely affect the central bank’s monetary policy. The market took it as a hint of more interest rate hikes yet to come.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/hong-kong-boosts-russian-gold-imports-to-record-746mln-in-july-yy-1113683156.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106382/54/1063825495_27:0:2920:2170_1920x0_80_0_0_417b66e9c0ffeb15944962350a1b9bca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gold bars, gold ingots, golden bars, golden ingots, gold investment, investing in gold, gold as an asset, gold price, buying gold bullion, gold etfs, gold unit trusts, gold currency investments, gold coins vs gold bars, private gold ownership, investing in gold for retirement, gold ira, gold market, gold acquisition by central banks, reasons to invest in gold, storing gold, when to invest in gold, gold market timing, how to invest in gold for beginners, gold portfolio diversification, gold as a hedge, gold's liquidity, gold as a safe haven, gold investment strategies, gold market trends, gold profit timeline, gold rush in international markets, gold's role in a diversified portfolio, investing in precious metals, gold storage options, gold ira benefits, central bank gold reserves, gold's historical performance, gold and economic uncertainty, gold vs. other investments, gold's role in wealth preservation, gold and inflation hedge, gold's versatility as an investment, gold's intrinsic value, gold investment advice
gold bars, gold ingots, golden bars, golden ingots, gold investment, investing in gold, gold as an asset, gold price, buying gold bullion, gold etfs, gold unit trusts, gold currency investments, gold coins vs gold bars, private gold ownership, investing in gold for retirement, gold ira, gold market, gold acquisition by central banks, reasons to invest in gold, storing gold, when to invest in gold, gold market timing, how to invest in gold for beginners, gold portfolio diversification, gold as a hedge, gold's liquidity, gold as a safe haven, gold investment strategies, gold market trends, gold profit timeline, gold rush in international markets, gold's role in a diversified portfolio, investing in precious metals, gold storage options, gold ira benefits, central bank gold reserves, gold's historical performance, gold and economic uncertainty, gold vs. other investments, gold's role in wealth preservation, gold and inflation hedge, gold's versatility as an investment, gold's intrinsic value, gold investment advice
Gold Tops $2,000 Per Ounce on Comex Amid Middle East Crisis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gold prices rallied 1% on the US metals exchange Comex on Friday to exceed the psychological mark of $2,000 per troy ounce as hostilities continued to heat up in the Middle East.