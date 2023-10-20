https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/gold-tops-2000-per-ounce-on-comex-amid-middle-east-crisis-1114364824.html

Gold Tops $2,000 Per Ounce on Comex Amid Middle East Crisis

Gold Tops $2,000 Per Ounce on Comex Amid Middle East Crisis

Gold prices rallied 1% on the US metals exchange Comex on Friday to exceed the psychological mark of $2,000 per troy ounce as hostilities continued to heat up in the Middle East.

2023-10-20T16:50+0000

2023-10-20T16:50+0000

2023-10-20T16:50+0000

gold

jerome powell

israel

hezbollah

us federal reserve

gold market

world

gold bar

gold prices

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106382/54/1063825495_0:257:2946:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_2fd1e14096dcc667cc02bf1e7e090237.jpg

Two hours into the opening of the New York metals exchange, the price of traders’ safe-haven commodity with the contract for delivery in December grew $21.4 to $2,001.9 per ounce, while silver futures added 3.11% to trade at $23.747 per ounce. Gold prices have grown nearly 3% since the start of the week as Israel intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip. Cross-border fighting has also continued between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Thursday about high inflation risks and tightening financial conditions that would likely affect the central bank’s monetary policy. The market took it as a hint of more interest rate hikes yet to come.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/hong-kong-boosts-russian-gold-imports-to-record-746mln-in-july-yy-1113683156.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gold bars, gold ingots, golden bars, golden ingots, gold investment, investing in gold, gold as an asset, gold price, buying gold bullion, gold etfs, gold unit trusts, gold currency investments, gold coins vs gold bars, private gold ownership, investing in gold for retirement, gold ira, gold market, gold acquisition by central banks, reasons to invest in gold, storing gold, when to invest in gold, gold market timing, how to invest in gold for beginners, gold portfolio diversification, gold as a hedge, gold's liquidity, gold as a safe haven, gold investment strategies, gold market trends, gold profit timeline, gold rush in international markets, gold's role in a diversified portfolio, investing in precious metals, gold storage options, gold ira benefits, central bank gold reserves, gold's historical performance, gold and economic uncertainty, gold vs. other investments, gold's role in wealth preservation, gold and inflation hedge, gold's versatility as an investment, gold's intrinsic value, gold investment advice