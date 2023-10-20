https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/medvedev-west-allows-condolences-to-be-expressed-to-israelis-but-not-to-palestinians-1114347377.html
Medvedev: West Allows Condolences to Be Expressed to Israelis But Not to Palestinians
Medvedev: West Allows Condolences to Be Expressed to Israelis But Not to Palestinians
Going beyond the ideological trend in the West is already directly punishable, expressing condolences to Israelis is allowed, but not to Palestinians, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
2023-10-20T12:55+0000
2023-10-20T12:55+0000
2023-10-20T12:55+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
dmitry medvedev
palestinians
gaza strip
palestine
israel
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114309380_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cea40844c6bfb21a0cd0b4836f5187ba.jpg
Refusing to toe the ideological line in the West is already directly punishable, as can be seen from the fact that it is permissible to express condolences to Israelis but not to Palestinians, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said. In a post on his Telegram channel, the Russian politician commented on the situation with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen, who condemned soccer player Karim Benzema for posts in support of Palestine. Gerald Darmanen earlier said that the winner of the "Golden Ball" footballer Benzema has ties with a terrorist organization. Earlier, Benzema, who plays for the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, published a post in support of the residents of Gaza.Dmitry Medvedev believes that the US-led world "continues to slide into the deepest abyss," that the decisions of the United States are evidence of a loss of conscience, and that describing military aid to Ukraine and Israel as a "wise investment" is "beyond good and evil". In particular, he mentioned Biden's statements on "reasonable investments" as well as the bill to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading on Thursday. "Investing in the unnecessary death of people is reasonable and good. There are no words for it. It is beyond good and evil. And it's not just the dementia of an old fool, it's the whole philosophy of their state life for centuries. The ban on the original church in Malorossiya is a dirty policy, thickly mixed with cocaine and Satanism," said the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman.US President Joe Biden, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, called aid to Ukraine and Israel a "wise investment" that will pay dividends for future generations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/israel-commits-crimes-against-humanity-in-gaza-possible-risk-of-genocide---un-experts-1114340032.html
gaza strip
palestine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114309380_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05d8e61bf491c30df0fe799ca30e6245.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
expressing condolences, russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, palestinians
expressing condolences, russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, palestinians
Medvedev: West Allows Condolences to Be Expressed to Israelis But Not to Palestinians
On 7 October, Hamas launched a large-scale surprise rocket attack from Gaza into Israel and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than two million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.
Refusing to toe the ideological line in the West is already directly punishable, as can be seen from the fact that it is permissible to express condolences to Israelis but not to Palestinians
, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.
"Going beyond the buoys of the ideological trend is already directly punishable in the West. It is allowed to express condolences to Israelis, but not to Palestinians. They shouldn't be pitied. They are all some kind of terrorists and they can die by the thousands. Children, women, old people are simply expendable," Medvedev wrote.
In a post on his Telegram channel, the Russian politician commented on the situation with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen, who condemned soccer player Karim Benzema for posts in support of Palestine.
Gerald Darmanen earlier said that the winner of the "Golden Ball" footballer Benzema has ties with a terrorist organization. Earlier, Benzema, who plays for the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, published a post in support of the residents of Gaza.
Dmitry Medvedev believes that the US-led world "continues to slide into the deepest abyss," that the decisions of the United States are evidence of a loss of conscience, and that describing military aid to Ukraine and Israel as a "wise investment" is "beyond good and evil".
"The world, led by the United States, continues to slide into the deepest abyss. Decisions are being made that clearly indicate not only the irreversible mental disorder of their bearers, but also the loss of the remnants of conscience. The decisions are significant and small, but they clearly scream of the illness of the entire society," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.
In particular, he mentioned Biden's statements on "reasonable investments" as well as the bill to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading on Thursday.
"Investing in the unnecessary death of people is reasonable and good. There are no words for it. It is beyond good and evil. And it's not just the dementia of an old fool, it's the whole philosophy of their state life for centuries. The ban on the original church in Malorossiya is a dirty policy, thickly mixed with cocaine and Satanism," said the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman.
US President Joe Biden, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, called aid to Ukraine and Israel a "wise investment" that will pay dividends for future generations.