https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/medvedev-west-allows-condolences-to-be-expressed-to-israelis-but-not-to-palestinians-1114347377.html

Medvedev: West Allows Condolences to Be Expressed to Israelis But Not to Palestinians

Medvedev: West Allows Condolences to Be Expressed to Israelis But Not to Palestinians

Going beyond the ideological trend in the West is already directly punishable, expressing condolences to Israelis is allowed, but not to Palestinians, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

2023-10-20T12:55+0000

2023-10-20T12:55+0000

2023-10-20T12:55+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

dmitry medvedev

palestinians

gaza strip

palestine

israel

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114309380_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cea40844c6bfb21a0cd0b4836f5187ba.jpg

Refusing to toe the ideological line in the West is already directly punishable, as can be seen from the fact that it is permissible to express condolences to Israelis but not to Palestinians, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said. In a post on his Telegram channel, the Russian politician commented on the situation with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen, who condemned soccer player Karim Benzema for posts in support of Palestine. Gerald Darmanen earlier said that the winner of the "Golden Ball" footballer Benzema has ties with a terrorist organization. Earlier, Benzema, who plays for the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, published a post in support of the residents of Gaza.Dmitry Medvedev believes that the US-led world "continues to slide into the deepest abyss," that the decisions of the United States are evidence of a loss of conscience, and that describing military aid to Ukraine and Israel as a "wise investment" is "beyond good and evil". In particular, he mentioned Biden's statements on "reasonable investments" as well as the bill to ban the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading on Thursday. "Investing in the unnecessary death of people is reasonable and good. There are no words for it. It is beyond good and evil. And it's not just the dementia of an old fool, it's the whole philosophy of their state life for centuries. The ban on the original church in Malorossiya is a dirty policy, thickly mixed with cocaine and Satanism," said the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman.US President Joe Biden, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, called aid to Ukraine and Israel a "wise investment" that will pay dividends for future generations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231019/israel-commits-crimes-against-humanity-in-gaza-possible-risk-of-genocide---un-experts-1114340032.html

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

expressing condolences, russian security council deputy chairman dmitry medvedev, palestinians