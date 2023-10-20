International
New Avangard Hypersonic System Deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region, Defense Ministry Says
New Avangard Hypersonic System Deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region, Defense Ministry Says
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that a new Avangard hypersonic missile system was deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region as part of the rearmament of a compound of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.
"Work continues in the Orenburg Region to rearm the Yasnenskoe missile formation to the Avangard silo-based missile system. The intercontinental ballistic missile is loaded into the silo launcher using a special transportation and loading unit. The most complicated technological operations last several hours," the ministry said in a description to a video showing the deployment of the system. The ministry added that the infrastructure of the deployment area had been prepared for the next missile regiment to be put on combat duty. These are facilities for the training of military personnel, combat duty and recreation of servicepeople. The ministry also said that the "implementations of measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with a hypersonic missile system will increase the combat capabilities of our country."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that a new Avangard hypersonic missile system was deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region as part of the rearmament of a compound of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.
"Work continues in the Orenburg Region to rearm the Yasnenskoe missile formation to the Avangard silo-based missile system. The intercontinental ballistic missile is loaded into the silo launcher using a special transportation and loading unit. The most complicated technological operations last several hours," the ministry said in a description to a video showing the deployment of the system.
The ministry added that the infrastructure of the deployment area had been prepared for the next missile regiment to be put on combat duty. These are facilities for the training of military personnel, combat duty and recreation of servicepeople.
The ministry also said that the "implementations of measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with a hypersonic missile system will increase the combat capabilities of our country."
