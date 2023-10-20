https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/new-avangard-hypersonic-system-deployed-in-russias-orenburg-region-defense-ministry-says-1114342815.html
New Avangard Hypersonic System Deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region, Defense Ministry Says
New Avangard Hypersonic System Deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region, Defense Ministry Says
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that a new Avangard hypersonic missile system was deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region as part of the rearmament of a compound of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.
2023-10-20T04:28+0000
2023-10-20T04:28+0000
2023-10-20T04:28+0000
military
russia
orenburg region
defense ministry
russian strategic missile forces (smf)
hypersonic missiles
hypersonic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107788/15/1077881536_0:31:1433:837_1920x0_80_0_0_c0b0690328307930d96887e8c9165d17.jpg
"Work continues in the Orenburg Region to rearm the Yasnenskoe missile formation to the Avangard silo-based missile system. The intercontinental ballistic missile is loaded into the silo launcher using a special transportation and loading unit. The most complicated technological operations last several hours," the ministry said in a description to a video showing the deployment of the system. The ministry added that the infrastructure of the deployment area had been prepared for the next missile regiment to be put on combat duty. These are facilities for the training of military personnel, combat duty and recreation of servicepeople. The ministry also said that the "implementations of measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with a hypersonic missile system will increase the combat capabilities of our country."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russia-celebrates-gunsmith-day-with-record-missile-production-1113492974.html
russia
orenburg region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107788/15/1077881536_139:0:1295:867_1920x0_80_0_0_90ebda00a6cf60b943581c8d8a23a866.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new avangard hypersonic system, russian strategic missile forces, hypersonic missile system
new avangard hypersonic system, russian strategic missile forces, hypersonic missile system
New Avangard Hypersonic System Deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region, Defense Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that a new Avangard hypersonic missile system was deployed in Russia's Orenburg Region as part of the rearmament of a compound of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces.
"Work continues in the Orenburg Region to rearm the Yasnenskoe missile formation to the Avangard silo-based missile system. The intercontinental ballistic missile is loaded into the silo launcher using a special transportation and loading unit. The most complicated technological operations last several hours," the ministry said in a description to a video showing the deployment of the system.
The ministry added that the infrastructure of the deployment area had been prepared for the next missile regiment to be put on combat duty. These are facilities for the training of military personnel, combat duty and recreation of servicepeople.
The ministry also said that the "implementations of measures planned for 2023 to rearm the Strategic Missile Forces with a hypersonic missile system
will increase the combat capabilities of our country."