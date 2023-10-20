Poland’s Supreme Court Reviewing Election Complaints as Country’s Future Hangs in Balance

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/polands-supreme-court-reviewing-election-complaints-as-countrys-future-hangs-in-balance-1114362558.html
Polish President Andrzej Duda plans to hold talks with parties that won seats in Sunday’s elections on the formation of a new government next week. The animosity between Poland’s conservative right wing, soft Eurosceptic Law and Justice Party and the opposition center-right, pro-EU Civil Platform reached a fever pitch in the run-up to the vote.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/11/1114255141_0:0:3090:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_f80086634bb82aa53f85f8d07f0fd734.jpg
Poland’s Supreme Court has begun collecting complaints related to the validity of last week’s parliamentary elections and referendum, accumulating 12 election-related grievances and five referendum-related protests less than a day after the publication of the official results of the vote in the Journal of Laws on Wednesday.The Supreme Court did not specify the nature of the complaints. However, the National Election Commission previously reported on cases of ballot papers allegedly being removed from polling stations, and election-related documents being damaged or destroyed.The highest court in the land will also have 60 days to rule on the validity of the referendum held concurrently with the vote – which asked Poles four questions related to the selloff of state assets, an increase in the retirement age, the removal of the border barrier with Belarus, and the admission of illegal aliens through the EU’s forced relocation mechanism.The ruling Law and Justice Party (Polish acronym PiS) lost 41 seats in Sunday’s vote, taking 194 seats, a 35.4 percent plurality that’s unlikely to be enough to stop the opposition Civic Coalition (PO) from forming a coalition together with the Third Way (Trzecia Droga) and The Left (Lewica), which won 157, 65, and 26 seats, respectively, enough for a slim majority of 248 seats out of 460 in Poland’s Sejm parliament.With the PiS government drifting away from NATO’s united front of support for the Zelensky government in Ukraine over a dispute related to the dumping of Ukrainian foodstuffs in Poland, Warsaw’s allies in Brussels and Washington appeared prepared to challenge the results of last Sunday’s vote if the ruling party were to cling to power.Days before the elections, the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank and grant organization funded by the US, German, and Swedish governments, issued a scathing report on “How the Integrity of Poland’s Elections is Undermined,” citing allegedly “biased electoral laws, abuse of state resources by the governing party, and undermined media freedom and judiciary independence.”With the pro-EU, pro-Ukraine PO’s apparent victory, however, US and European officials and media have changed their tune, with the White House congratulating Warsaw on record voter turnout and saying it “looks forward to working with Poland’s next government,” while European People’s Party chief Manfred Weber hailed the results by proclaiming “Poland is back.”PO leader and possible future Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to travel to Brussels next week to negotiate the unblocking of billions of euros in EU funds for Poland frozen during the EU’s long-running spat with the PiS over alleged "rule-of-law" violations by the current government.Meanwhile, an aide to President Duda indicated that the ruling party will have the first shot at forming a new government, if it can somehow cobble together a coalition by splitting off and aligning part of the opposition Third Way’s coalition bloc allies with itself.
Polish President Andrzej Duda plans to hold talks with parties that won seats in Sunday’s elections on the formation of a new government next week. The animosity between Poland’s conservative right-wing, soft Eurosceptic Law and Justice Party and the opposition center-right, pro-EU Civil Platform reached a fever pitch in the run-up to the vote.
Poland’s Supreme Court has begun collecting complaints related to the validity of last week’s parliamentary elections and referendum, accumulating 12 election-related grievances and five referendum-related protests less than a day after
the publication of the official results of the vote in the Journal of Laws
on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court did not specify the nature of the complaints. However, the National Election Commission previously reported on cases of ballot papers allegedly being removed from polling stations, and election-related documents being damaged or destroyed.
Citizens now have until October 25 to submit protests relating to election results pending review. A Supreme Court spokesman told media that an election audit will be forthcoming, with the court given 90 days to issue a ruling on their validity.
The highest court in the land will also have 60 days to rule on the validity of the referendum held concurrently with the vote – which asked Poles four questions related to the selloff of state assets, an increase in the retirement age, the removal of the border barrier with Belarus, and the admission of illegal aliens through the EU’s forced relocation mechanism.
The ruling Law and Justice Party (Polish acronym PiS) lost 41 seats in Sunday’s vote, taking 194 seats, a 35.4 percent plurality that’s unlikely to be enough to stop the opposition Civic Coalition (PO) from forming a coalition together with the Third Way (Trzecia Droga) and The Left (Lewica), which won 157, 65, and 26 seats, respectively, enough for a slim majority
of 248 seats out of 460 in Poland’s Sejm parliament.
Poland’s election campaign was marked by special bitterness this time around, with the PO threatening to create a “tribunal” to try President Duda, Prime Minister Morawiecki and other high-level PiS officials for a host of suspected crimes, and holding a large-scale march through the streets of Warsaw two weeks before the vote. Lech Walesa, Poland’s first post-communist era president, warned ahead of the elections that tensions were getting serious enough to warrant a possible slide into “civil war.”
With the PiS government drifting away from
NATO’s united front of support for the Zelensky government in Ukraine over a dispute related to the dumping of Ukrainian foodstuffs in Poland, Warsaw’s allies in Brussels and Washington appeared prepared to challenge the results of last Sunday’s vote if the ruling party were to cling to power.
Days before the elections, the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank and grant organization funded by the US, German, and Swedish governments, issued a scathing report
on “How the Integrity of Poland’s Elections is Undermined,” citing allegedly “biased electoral laws, abuse of state resources by the governing party, and undermined media freedom and judiciary independence.”
With the pro-EU, pro-Ukraine PO’s apparent victory, however, US and European officials and media have changed their tune, with the White House congratulating
Warsaw on record voter turnout and saying it “looks forward to working with Poland’s next government,” while European People’s Party chief Manfred Weber hailed the results by proclaiming “Poland is back.”
PO leader and possible future Prime Minister Donald Tusk plans to travel to Brussels next week
to negotiate the unblocking of billions of euros in EU funds for Poland frozen during the EU’s long-running spat with the PiS over alleged "rule-of-law" violations by the current government.
Meanwhile, an aide to President Duda indicated that the ruling party will have the first shot at forming a new government, if it can somehow cobble together
a coalition by splitting off and aligning part of the opposition Third Way’s coalition bloc allies with itself.