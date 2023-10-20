International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine's Military Casualties Amount to Over 2,000 in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Moscow
Ukraine's Military Casualties Amount to Over 2,000 in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Moscow
Ukraine has lost more than 2,000 soldiers both in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 61 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, 25 attacks in the Donetsk direction, 18 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, 10 attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and two attacks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Ukraine has also lost more than 1,010 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, over 995 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, over 940 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, over 475 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, and up to 345 soldiers in the Kherson direction.
60
2023
Ukraine's Military Casualties Amount to Over 2,000 in Donetsk Direction in Past Week - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 2,000 soldiers both in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled 61 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, 25 attacks in the Donetsk direction, 18 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, 10 attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, and two attacks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to more than 2,065 Ukrainian military personnel, four tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 27 vehicles, 28 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has also lost more than 1,010 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, over 995 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction, over 940 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, over 475 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction, and up to 345 soldiers in the Kherson direction.
