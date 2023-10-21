https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/uk-tories-face-prospect-of-general-election-defeat-after-shock-by-election-losses-1114376165.html

UK Tories Face 'Prospect of General Election Defeat' After Shock By-Election Losses

The UK Conservative Party is facing the prospect of being defeated by the Labour Party at the next General Election after the opposition tucked two impressive by-election gains under its belt on Friday.

The UK Conservative Party of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing the dismal prospect of being defeated by the Labour Party at the next General Election after the opposition tucked two impressive by-election gains under its belt on Friday, warn polling pundits cited by media reports. As UK voters chafe at soaring inflation, a weak economy, and looming recession, Labour made history by overturning huge Tory majorities in the constituencies of Mid Bedfordshire, in southern England, and Tamworth, in the West Midlands.In the predominantly rural constituency of Mid Bedfordshire, deemed a safe Conservative seat for decades, Labour faced a daunting 24,664 Tory majority. Nevertheless, the opposition candidate - Alistair Strathern managed to carry off a swing of 20.5 percent to Labour and won by 1,192 votes.The Mid Bedfordshire seat had been up for grabs after former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries stood down, miffed by not having received a peerage. Dorries had announced she would leave in June, after being denied a House of Lords seat in ex-PM Boris Johnson’s resignation honours.In Tamworth, Staffordshire, Labour’s candidate Sarah Edwards overturned a 19,000 Tory majority, swinging 23.9 points. After her win, Edwards urged Rishi Sunak to “do the decent thing and call a general election".The Tamworth seat had become vacant in the wake of the scandal involving Chris Pincher. The former Deputy Chief Whip had lost an appeal against a proposed suspension from the House of Commons over groping allegations, which he vehemently denied. The elated leader of the Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, hailed the results in the by-elections as a “game changer,” and claimed that the opposition was “redrawing the political map” ahead of a general election that should take place in the country no later than 28 January 2025.'Disappointing' ResultsRishi Sunak acknowledged that the results were “obviously disappointing,” but argued that it was “important to remember the context”. “Mid-term elections are always difficult for incumbent governments... And of course there are also local factors at play here," said the PM.The Conservative Party has been reeling in shock over the scale of the by-election losses.Right-wing Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns, a Boris Johnson backer, demanded “far-reaching change now” after the shock results. Tory peer and ex-party treasurer Lord Cruddas – a supporter of former prime Minister Boris Johnson - went on record as saying that “clearly Rishi Sunak isn’t working as leader of our party”.Conservative Party Chairman Greg Hands conceded that the “disappointing” results signaled that voters were “unhappy with the government,” and the Conservative Party would “have a job to do to win them back.”Sunak's Dismal Approval RateThe by-election results come as Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives currently trail Labour by at least 20 points in national polling. The results of the by-elections feed into looming prospects of a crushing electoral defeat for the Conservatives, according to John Curtice, UK polling expert and politics professor at Strathclyde University.The loss by the Conservative Party of safe parliamentary seats comes as the UK's unemployment rate of 4.3 percent has been seen by experts as signposting an impending recession, with a climb anticipated in 2024. Furthermore, the problems plaguing the UK job market present the possibility of an economic downturn just before the 2024 general election. Only 24 percent of people in the United Kingdom approve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's performance, further continuing the downward trend of the previous few weeks, while 49% disapprove of him, an Opinium poll found in September. Based on the results of the survey, opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer boasted a 28 percent approval rating. He also beats Sunak on the issue of who would make a better prime minister, with 27 percent of respondents choosing him, and 23 percent opting for Sunak.

