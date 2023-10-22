https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/netanyahu-under-fire-as-former-leaders-demand-his-resignation-amid-crisis-media-report-1114413543.html
Netanyahu Under Fire as Former Leaders Demand His Resignation Amid Crisis, Media Report
Former Israeli military, political, and intelligence officials have criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his leadership amid the ongoing crisis caused by Hamas attacks on October 7.
Prominent former Israeli figures, including ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak, have voiced their concerns about Netanyahu's leadership during the crisis, as reported by British media. Barak described the Hamas attack as "the most severe blow Israel has suffered since its establishment." He expressed doubt in Netanyahu's ability to lead in the aftermath of such a devastating event.These criticisms come in the wake of growing concern within Israel about the government's efforts to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Some families have urged negotiations, while others support an immediate military operation to dismantle Hamas leadership, even at the risk of the hostages' safety.Critics argue that the government's response to the crisis has been inadequate. A former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces has called for Netanyahu's resignation, citing the government's dysfunction, as quoted by UK media. This sentiment is shared by many Israelis who believe the government has mishandled the situation.Netanyahu has been under scrutiny even before the Hamas attack, facing criticism for his attempts to overhaul the Israeli judiciary and legal issues, including a corruption trial. Cabinet ministers, defense chiefs, and intelligence heads have apologized for the government's failure to protect citizens in the wake of the attack, and polls have shown that a majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to take responsibility for these failures.Whileprotesters have gathered outside the Israeli military headquarters to express their concerns about Netanyahu's leadership, there remains trust in military leaders overseeing operations in Gaza. The crisis has prompted renewed calls for Netanyahu to step down and allow someone else to lead the country during these trying times.This situation also coincides with controversy surrounding Retired Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, who was appointed to coordinate the rescue of Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas. Defense officials have criticized Hirsch for his behavior and failure to effectively carry out his role, further highlighting leadership issues in the government.
Prominent former Israeli figures, including ex-Prime Minister Ehud Barak, have voiced their concerns about Netanyahu's leadership during the crisis, as reported by British media. Barak described the Hamas attack as "the most severe blow Israel has suffered since its establishment." He expressed doubt in Netanyahu's ability to lead in the aftermath of such a devastating event.
These criticisms come in the wake of growing concern within Israel about the government's efforts to secure the release
of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Some families have urged negotiations, while others support an immediate military operation to dismantle Hamas leadership, even at the risk of the hostages' safety.
Critics argue that the government's response to the crisis has been inadequate. A former chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces has called for Netanyahu's resignation, citing the government's dysfunction, as quoted by UK media. This sentiment is shared by many Israelis who believe the government has mishandled the situation.
Netanyahu has been under scrutiny even before the Hamas attack, facing criticism for his attempts to overhaul the Israeli judiciary and legal issues, including a corruption trial. Cabinet ministers, defense chiefs, and intelligence heads have apologized for the government's failure to protect citizens in the wake of the attack, and polls have shown that a majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to take responsibility for these failures.
Whileprotesters have gathered outside the Israeli military headquarters to express their concerns about Netanyahu's leadership, there remains trust in military leaders overseeing operations in Gaza. The crisis has prompted renewed calls for Netanyahu to step down and allow someone else to lead the country during these trying times.
This situation also coincides with controversy surrounding Retired Brigadier General Gal Hirsch, who was appointed to coordinate the rescue of Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas. Defense officials have criticized Hirsch for his behavior and failure to effectively carry out his role, further highlighting leadership issues in the government.