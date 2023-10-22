https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/russia-china-working-to-extend-visa-free-tourist-exchange-1114398454.html
Russia is working with China on an agreement to reduce the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people and extend a visa-free stay to 21 days, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Klimov told Sputnik.
Visa-free group exchange between Russia and China was launched on August 1. The visa-free regime allows citizens of both countries to visit another country without visas for tourism purposes in groups of 5 to 50 people for a maximum period of 15 days. "The Russian Ministry of Economic Development and Chinese partners are working to agree on the text of a new agreement, which provides for reducing the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people, increasing the duration of their stay to 21 days and introducing electronic document management," Klimov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is working with China on an agreement to reduce the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people and extend a visa-free stay to 21 days, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Klimov told Sputnik.
"The Russian Ministry of Economic Development and Chinese partners are working to agree on the text of a new agreement, which provides for reducing the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people, increasing the duration of their stay to 21 days and introducing electronic document management," Klimov said.