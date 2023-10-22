International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/russia-china-working-to-extend-visa-free-tourist-exchange-1114398454.html
Russia, China Working to Extend Visa-Free Tourist Exchange
Russia, China Working to Extend Visa-Free Tourist Exchange
Russia is working with China on an agreement to reduce the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people and extend a visa-free stay to 21 days, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Klimov told Sputnik.
Visa-free group exchange between Russia and China was launched on August 1. The visa-free regime allows citizens of both countries to visit another country without visas for tourism purposes in groups of 5 to 50 people for a maximum period of 15 days. "The Russian Ministry of Economic Development and Chinese partners are working to agree on the text of a new agreement, which provides for reducing the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people, increasing the duration of their stay to 21 days and introducing electronic document management," Klimov said.
07:39 GMT 22.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is working with China on an agreement to reduce the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people and extend a visa-free stay to 21 days, Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Klimov told Sputnik.
Visa-free group exchange between Russia and China was launched on August 1. The visa-free regime allows citizens of both countries to visit another country without visas for tourism purposes in groups of 5 to 50 people for a maximum period of 15 days.
"The Russian Ministry of Economic Development and Chinese partners are working to agree on the text of a new agreement, which provides for reducing the minimum size of tourist groups to 3 people, increasing the duration of their stay to 21 days and introducing electronic document management," Klimov said.
