German Gepard Guns Won’t Make ‘Revolutionary Breakthrough’ In Ukraine Conflict – Analyst

The German-made anti-aircraft system is unable to counter the Lancet kamikaze drones, Viktor Litovkin, a retired Russian Army colonel and veteran military analyst, told Sputnik.

Germany has delivered three more Gepard (Cheetah) self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon systems to Ukraine as part of its military aid to the Kiev regime.Although the Ukrainian Armed Forces already have a total of 34 Gepard guns, this weapon is unlikely to be a game-changer in the Ukrainian conflict, Litovkin said.He explained that this anti-aircraft system is fitted with two 35 mm barrels and has a range of up to 4.8 kilometers, which means that the Gepard is capable of targeting “helicopters and not very powerful aircraft”.However, the system “certainly will not make a revolutionary breakthrough” in terms of changing the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, according to Litovkin.Commenting on the Gepard systems’ vulnerability to the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Litovkin said that the Russian kamikaze drones, such as the Lancet, can successfully engage the German-made anti-aircraft guns.Litovkin's statement highlights that the Gepard systems, which originated in the 1960s, were officially adopted by the German Army in the 1970s, but have now been decommissioned as of 2010."The Americans are forcing Germany to modernize its military equipment. Berlin buys new US weapons and places corresponding orders with the German or American military-industrial complex," the retired Russian Army colonel concluded.Following Russia's initiation of a special military operation in Ukraine, America and its allies significantly increased their military assistance to Kiev.Moscow has repeatedly warned that NATO countries are "playing with fire" by supplying arms to the Kiev regime, which the Kremlin says is helping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any weapons sent to the Zelensky regime will be considered a legitimate target by Russian forces.

