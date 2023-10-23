LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip

This weekend, the Israeli army vowed to intensify attacks on the Gaza Strip while preparing for a full-scale ground operation in the hot spot.
Earlier, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, virtually destroying the building and killing nearly 500 people, according to data provided by Palestinian health officials.
Both Gaza Strip and Israel traded blame over the incident, as near-border tensions in the Middle East region are escalating. The hostilities have already resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries on both sides.
