LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip

Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip



Ceasefire will not be introduced in the Gaza Strip despite the efforts of the United States and Qatar to free over 200 hostages taken by Hamas, US news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.

On Sunday, media reported that Washington put pressure on the Israeli government to postpone the ground operation in Gaza in order to release more hostages and send humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

Israel is unaware of US calls for a delay to the ground operation, the report said, citing the official, adding that both Israel and the US want all the hostages to be released "as quickly as possible."

However, the official noted that "humanitarian efforts cannot be allowed to impact the mission to dismantle Hamas," the report said. The official added that Israel agreed to allow supplies of aid to Gaza, "although that was not popular in Israel."