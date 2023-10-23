International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/live-updates-israeli-official-says-ceasefire-will-not-be-achieved-in-gaza-strip-1114415198.html
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip
LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip
Hostilities rage around Gaza Strip for over already two weeks when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack, firing thousands of missiles and catching IDF off guard. Israeli government introduced a humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched retaliatory strikes on the region.
2023-10-23T04:56+0000
2023-10-23T04:56+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
palestine
hamas
israel
middle east
gaza strip
idf
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114396807_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8a975f9c4d5f6a1da5b0ee9a3753401.jpg
palestine
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/16/1114396807_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f088bf10fa5ef06fe15b7c0684cfe39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
palestine-israel conflict, israel-palestine conflict, palestinian crisis, hamas, gaza strip crisis
palestine-israel conflict, israel-palestine conflict, palestinian crisis, hamas, gaza strip crisis
A picture taken from Sderot on October 21, 2023, shows smoke rising over buildings in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip

04:56 GMT 23.10.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Hostilities have been raging around the Gaza Strip for over two weeks. Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack, firing thousands of missiles and catching the IDF off guard. The Israeli government introduced a humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched retaliatory strikes on the region.
This weekend, the Israeli army vowed to intensify attacks on the Gaza Strip while preparing for a full-scale ground operation in the hot spot.
Earlier, a missile hit the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, virtually destroying the building and killing nearly 500 people, according to data provided by Palestinian health officials.
Both Gaza Strip and Israel traded blame over the incident, as near-border tensions in the Middle East region are escalating. The hostilities have already resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries on both sides.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:57 GMT 23.10.2023
Chinese Special Envoy to Visit Middle Eastern Powers in Search for Gaza Strip Crisis Resolution
Israeli tanks head towards the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2023
World
China's Special Envoy to Visit UAE, Saudi Arabia to Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
05:56 GMT
05:19 GMT 23.10.2023
Second Package of Humanitarian Aid from UN Arrives in Gaza Strip
Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2023
World
UN Says 2nd Humanitarian Convoy Arrives in Gaza Strip
05:17 GMT
04:37 GMT 23.10.2023
Israeli Official Says Ceasefire Will Not Be Achieved in Gaza Strip
Ceasefire will not be introduced in the Gaza Strip despite the efforts of the United States and Qatar to free over 200 hostages taken by Hamas, US news broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official.
On Sunday, media reported that Washington put pressure on the Israeli government to postpone the ground operation in Gaza in order to release more hostages and send humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.
Israel is unaware of US calls for a delay to the ground operation, the report said, citing the official, adding that both Israel and the US want all the hostages to be released "as quickly as possible."
However, the official noted that "humanitarian efforts cannot be allowed to impact the mission to dismantle Hamas," the report said. The official added that Israel agreed to allow supplies of aid to Gaza, "although that was not popular in Israel."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала