Russia Concurs with Biden's 'New World Order' Remark, But US Cannot Create It - Kremlin

The remarks of US President Joe Biden about the need for a new world order are a rare case when Russia absolutely agrees with him, but the United States cannot create it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

During his speech on Saturday, Biden said that humanity needs a new world order, and expressed confidence that the Americans will be able to build it if they have sufficient audacity and self-confidence."We absolutely agree with Biden. This is a rare case when we absolutely agree with what he said. Indeed, the world needs a new world order, based on completely different principles, free from attempts to concentrate all mechanisms of global governance in the hands of one state," Peskov told reporters.At the same time, Moscow disagrees with the part that the US can create this new world order, the official said."In this part we disagree, because the United States, one way or another, no matter what order they talk about, they mean an America-centric world order. That is, the world that revolves around the United States. It will not be like this anymore," Peskov said.A new world order will be based on international law, mutual respect, mutual benefit, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, the official added.On Balticconnector Pipeline AccidentRussia has nothing to do with the incident at the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which runs from Finland to Estonia under the Baltic Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said last week that the country may close the Baltic Sea for all Russian vessels if the investigation into the damage done to the Balticconnector pipeline uncovers Russia's alleged participation in the incident."There really is an investigation going on. He [Rinkevics] just meant that if it turns out that Russia has something to do with this, and I immediately say that Russia has nothing to do with it, then we need to 'think about closing the Baltic Sea to Russia.' I repeat once again, Russia has nothing to do with this," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on the statement of the Latvian president.Latvia should consider closing the Baltic Sea for the culprit of Nord Stream Incident, Peskov added."In response, I would like to ask Mr. President [Rinkevics] what needs to be done with the Baltic Sea after the investigation is completed and after it becomes clear who carried out and who ordered the terrorist act in the Baltic against the Nord Stream pipelines. On this issue, Mr. President preferred to remain silent and say nothing," Peskov said.Russia does not accept any threats, no matter from who they come from, the spokesman concluded.

