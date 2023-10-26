https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/canadians-optimism-on-future-living-standards-reaches-all-time-low--poll-1114508552.html

Canadians Optimism on Future Living Standards Reaches All Time Low – Poll

Canadians Optimism on Future Living Standards Reaches All Time Low – Poll

The perspective Canadians have on future generations standards of living have reached an all time low as 67% expressed having a negative assessment on it, a Nanos poll revealed on Thursday.

Nanos began tracking Canadians perception of standards of living in the country, in 2012. Nearly 75% of those surveyed aged 18-34 expressed their belief that the next generation of Canadians would have lower standards of living, the poll said, an opinion held by 69% of those aged 35-54. Individuals aged 55 and over were less likely to say the next generation would live under lower living standards, 62% supporting that possibility.

