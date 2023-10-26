https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/canadians-optimism-on-future-living-standards-reaches-all-time-low--poll-1114508552.html
The perspective Canadians have on future generations standards of living have reached an all time low as 67% expressed having a negative assessment on it, a Nanos poll revealed on Thursday.
Nanos began tracking Canadians perception of standards of living in the country, in 2012. Nearly 75% of those surveyed aged 18-34 expressed their belief that the next generation of Canadians would have lower standards of living, the poll said, an opinion held by 69% of those aged 35-54. Individuals aged 55 and over were less likely to say the next generation would live under lower living standards, 62% supporting that possibility.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The perspective Canadians have on future generations standards of living have reached an all time low as 67% expressed having a negative assessment on it, a Nanos poll revealed on Thursday.
Nanos began tracking Canadians perception
of standards of living in the country, in 2012.
“Approximately two in three Canadians believe the next generation of Canadians will have a lower standard of living than they have today (67%) reaching an all time high numerically since tracking first started,” the poll said.
Nearly 75% of those surveyed aged 18-34 expressed their belief that the next generation of Canadians would have lower standards of living
, the poll said, an opinion held by 69% of those aged 35-54.
Individuals aged 55 and over were less likely to say the next generation would live under lower living standards, 62% supporting that possibility.