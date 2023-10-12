https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/one-third-of-canadians-say-ottawa-giving-too-much-financial-support-to-ukraine--poll-1114149867.html

One Third of Canadians Say Ottawa Giving Too Much Financial Support to Ukraine – Poll

Over 30% of Canadians believe the country is giving too much financial assistance to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s special military operation, a Nanos poll revealed on Thursday.

About one third (31%) of Canadians think the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is giving away too much financial assistance to Ukraine, the poll said, adding that 44% believe Ottawa is providing just the right amount of funds Kiev requires. Among the surveyed, nineteen percent claimed Ottawa was not giving enough assistance, whereas a meager 6% expressed being unsure. Canada’s latest assistance package for Ukraine was announced on Wednesday by the Department of National Defense. It included C$25 million worth of winter gear and a range of small arms, artillery, air, and naval ammunitions. Since January 2022, the Canadian government has provided over C$9 billion ($6.6 billion) in financial, humanitarian, development, immigration, and other assistance to Kiev, including C$2.4 billion in military support.

