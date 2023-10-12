https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/one-third-of-canadians-say-ottawa-giving-too-much-financial-support-to-ukraine--poll-1114149867.html
One Third of Canadians Say Ottawa Giving Too Much Financial Support to Ukraine – Poll
One Third of Canadians Say Ottawa Giving Too Much Financial Support to Ukraine – Poll
Over 30% of Canadians believe the country is giving too much financial assistance to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s special military operation, a Nanos poll revealed on Thursday.
2023-10-12T17:16+0000
2023-10-12T17:16+0000
2023-10-12T17:19+0000
military aid
financial aid
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
ukraine
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
canada
justin trudeau
opinion poll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096974652_0:353:626:705_1920x0_80_0_0_41d53d7c6565352e3b700bf7a601ee4c.jpg
About one third (31%) of Canadians think the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is giving away too much financial assistance to Ukraine, the poll said, adding that 44% believe Ottawa is providing just the right amount of funds Kiev requires. Among the surveyed, nineteen percent claimed Ottawa was not giving enough assistance, whereas a meager 6% expressed being unsure. Canada’s latest assistance package for Ukraine was announced on Wednesday by the Department of National Defense. It included C$25 million worth of winter gear and a range of small arms, artillery, air, and naval ammunitions. Since January 2022, the Canadian government has provided over C$9 billion ($6.6 billion) in financial, humanitarian, development, immigration, and other assistance to Kiev, including C$2.4 billion in military support.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/canada-commits-482mln-in-military-assistance-to-ukraine-to-send-f-16-pilot-trainers-1113592099.html
ukraine
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/05/1096974652_0:314:626:784_1920x0_80_0_0_b5b11df63c0b466a8eb1fc5f012fd09e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
opinion poll, public opinion, public poll, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, canadian aid to ukraine, canada's aid, canada's support for ukraine, canada's assistance to ukraine, military equipment, arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, canadian arms for ukraine, canada for ukraine, funding of ukraine, military support
opinion poll, public opinion, public poll, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, canadian aid to ukraine, canada's aid, canada's support for ukraine, canada's assistance to ukraine, military equipment, arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, canadian arms for ukraine, canada for ukraine, funding of ukraine, military support
One Third of Canadians Say Ottawa Giving Too Much Financial Support to Ukraine – Poll
17:16 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 17:19 GMT 12.10.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Over 30% of Canadians believe the country is giving too much financial assistance to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s special military operation, a Nanos poll revealed on Thursday.
About one third (31%) of Canadians think the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
is giving away too much financial assistance to Ukraine, the poll said, adding that 44% believe Ottawa is providing just the right amount of funds Kiev requires.
Among the surveyed, nineteen percent claimed Ottawa was not giving enough assistance, whereas a meager 6% expressed being unsure.
Canada’s latest assistance package for Ukraine was announced on Wednesday by the Department of National Defense. It included C$25 million worth of winter gear
and a range of small arms, artillery, air, and naval ammunitions.
Since January 2022, the Canadian government has provided over C$9 billion ($6.6 billion) in financial, humanitarian, development, immigration, and other assistance to Kiev, including C$2.4 billion in military support
.